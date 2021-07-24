Rare 1967 Chevy Corvette 427ci L68 Has Sunfire Yellow Attire and Screaming Price

4 Low-Mile “King of the Hill” 1994 Corvette ZR-1 Looks Forward to New Adventures

But, of course, for some that might not matter at all. The allure of enjoying such a pristine example might prove way This 1967 Sunfire Yellow Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is a West Coast survivor that was first offered new by Madison’s Chevrolet in Scottsdale, Arizona in a very interesting combination. It delivers the well-known top-down driving experience, but it seems the owner was also keenly aware of the scorching conditions in the area. So, the C2 packs a factory air conditioning system – and it remains capable of blowing cold to this very day if we are to believe the description of the seller.Looking beautiful in its Sunfire Yellow attire, the Sting Ray also comes with a contrasting black hood decal to make sure everyone will notice the 427 inscriptions adorning the sides of the engine scoop. There’s also a white leather interior and a matching white soft convertible top, but of course, the biggest highlight of them all is the numbers-matching L68 big block, a 427ci sporting 400 horsepower back in its prime.The creature comforts include powered brakes, steering, windows, tilt steering wheel column, and the car is said to have gone through a complete restoration. Also, being an N.C.R.S. Top Flight Award winner hints at this being a sale with a screaming-high price. But, then again, for the asking quota of $164,900 one could buy a couple of base C8 Stingray coupes and still have some cash left for a 2021 Silverado HD truck.But, of course, for some that might not matter at all. The allure of enjoying such a pristine example might prove way too tempting . Not to mention this is one collectible that probably also acts as a sage investment.

