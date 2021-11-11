Rare 1963 Pontiac Tempest LeMans Flexes Working 326, Coming Together with Parts Car

1963 was the year when the LeMans was finally turned by Pontiac into a separate series, but at the same time, it also witnessed the introduction of several important changes in terms of engines.
The most notable is, without a doubt, the debut of a new V8 option that landed in the form of a 326 (5.3-liter) engine that developed 260 horsepower.
This engine, however, made the LeMans a rather rare model for one very simple reason. For the model year 1963, this unit’s displacement was actually 336 cubic inches, and Pontiac eventually decided to downgrade it to 326 a year later.
In other words, the 1963 LeMans was the only model that came with this 336 cubic inches “326” V8 under the hood, and this makes it one very sought-after configuration after all these years.
The LeMans that we have here, for example, is one of the few still sporting this original V8, though as you can easily tell by just browsing the photos in the gallery, the overall condition of the car is rather rough. The good news is the engine inside is still running, and eBay seller quattroboy303 claims you can even drive the car. There’s just minimal rust on the car, and this is without a doubt good news for someone planning a full restoration.
At the same time, there's another surprise if this is what you're also aiming for. The seller is also offering an extra parts car included in the deal, which jump-starts a restoration process.
The duo, however, isn’t being sold as part of an auction, so if you want to take the two cars home, you need to be ready to pay $8,500. The seller, however, has also enabled the Make Offer button, so if your negotiations skills are solid enough, there’s a chance you could end up with a better deal for this rare Pontiac.
