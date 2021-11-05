This Rough 1967 Pontiac GTO Is the Confirmation Beauty Is Only Skin Deep

Finding a 1967 GTO today isn’t necessarily mission impossible, pretty much because it was available in big numbers from the very beginning.
The hardtop version accounted for the biggest part of the production with more than 65,000 units, while the convertible was the runner-up with a little over 9,500 units. Only approximately 7,000 1967 GTOs came with a coupe body style, therefore bringing the overall production figures for this model year to 81,722 units.
The GTO we’re going to talk about today was born as a convertible, though it’s not rocket science to figure out the car currently comes in a very, very rough condition.
At first glance, it looks like this GTO has been sitting for quite a long time, though the Craigslist seller hasn’t provided any information in this regard. However, the rust on the body, and which has also reached the frame, pretty much speaks for itself and indicates the GTO has been having a hard time lately.
The good news is the owner wants to jump-start a restoration process with a new Arizona frame. This should theoretically help the new owner get rid of the rusty one, though, on the other hand, the car still requires so much more metalwork to get back to a decent condition.
Not everything on this GTO is original. The driver’s side door, for instance, comes from a 1966 GTO, while the front seats are borrowed from another GM model built in 1970.
The bad news is there’s no engine or transmission in the car, and this theoretically brings it closer to a restomod rather than a full restoration to factory specification. The new owner will be the one to decide the fate of the car, of course, if someone is willing to pay $7,500 to take this GTO and the new frame home. Without the frame, the GTO can be had for $6,000.
