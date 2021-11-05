575 HP 1969 Pontiac GTO Sings a Scary Tune, Looking for Next Pair of Ears to Scream Into

Ah, the Pontiac GTO. Oceans of ink, digital or otherwise, must have flown about the car considered by some the first muscle car, and by the rest the one that made the genre possible, and so successful back in the 1960s and 1970s.
Having arrived in the now defunct’s Pontiac stables in 1963, the GTO is by no means a long-lived car. It was in production for just 11 years back in its glory days, with the General Motors company that made it somehow managing to squeeze four generations of it in that time. A revival was attempted in the first half of the 2000s, but that didn’t stick either.
So, short lived, but by no means forgotten. Like many other nameplates from that era, the GTO went on to become a true gem after production stopped. The pre-owned market, but more especially the collectors’ one, are filled with fine GTO examples that have survived the passing of time and got restored, customized, or otherwise just preserved.
Depending on the type of GTO we’re talking about, the value of these things is often situated in the six-digit sum territory. Take the one we have here for example, a 1969, second-gen muscle car that looks fresh out of the box, and is valued at $100,000 by the people giving it away.
Yes, giving it away, more or less, as the car is at the center of an Omaze campaign meant to support MusiCares, an organization dedicated to “support musicians in times of need.”
The Verdero Green over black machine is described as a restoration project, but as usual when it comes to such things, some changes have been made, both visually and mechanically, to keep it relevant in today’s world.
Under the hood sits a 461ci (7.5-liter) fuel-injected engine that runs through a 5-speed manual transmission and is equipped with a Butler Performance EFI. With that huge size and changes comes a very potent punch, and possibly a very scary tune coming from the 575 hp the engine is capable of generating. Torque is rated at 620 lb-ft, and stopping power is made possible by means of Wilwood 6-piston brakes with hydroboost.
Sitting on Ridetech coilovers and 18-inch Budnik billet wheels, the GTO is offered in the said Omaze campaign in the usual fashion and could go home to its new owner in exchange for as little as $10.
As said, the car is estimated at $100,000, and it will go to its winner along with paid taxes and included shipping (for U.S. residents only), but there’s a $75,000 cash alternative offered to the winner in case, for some reason, they like money more than cars. The campaign for this GTO ends in February next year, with the winner set to be announced the following month.
So, short lived, but by no means forgotten. Like many other nameplates from that era, the GTO went on to become a true gem after production stopped. The pre-owned market, but more especially the collectors’ one, are filled with fine GTO examples that have survived the passing of time and got restored, customized, or otherwise just preserved.
Depending on the type of GTO we’re talking about, the value of these things is often situated in the six-digit sum territory. Take the one we have here for example, a 1969, second-gen muscle car that looks fresh out of the box, and is valued at $100,000 by the people giving it away.
Yes, giving it away, more or less, as the car is at the center of an Omaze campaign meant to support MusiCares, an organization dedicated to “support musicians in times of need.”
The Verdero Green over black machine is described as a restoration project, but as usual when it comes to such things, some changes have been made, both visually and mechanically, to keep it relevant in today’s world.
Under the hood sits a 461ci (7.5-liter) fuel-injected engine that runs through a 5-speed manual transmission and is equipped with a Butler Performance EFI. With that huge size and changes comes a very potent punch, and possibly a very scary tune coming from the 575 hp the engine is capable of generating. Torque is rated at 620 lb-ft, and stopping power is made possible by means of Wilwood 6-piston brakes with hydroboost.
Sitting on Ridetech coilovers and 18-inch Budnik billet wheels, the GTO is offered in the said Omaze campaign in the usual fashion and could go home to its new owner in exchange for as little as $10.
As said, the car is estimated at $100,000, and it will go to its winner along with paid taxes and included shipping (for U.S. residents only), but there’s a $75,000 cash alternative offered to the winner in case, for some reason, they like money more than cars. The campaign for this GTO ends in February next year, with the winner set to be announced the following month.