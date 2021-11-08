Tuned 1967 Pontiac GTO Battles Tesla Model Y Performance, Flexes Doomsday-level Muscles

Is there anything more rewarding than watching a classic American muscle car give a modern-day fully electric model a serious run for its money? It’s like watching prime Magic Johnson play against Steph Curry. You get a sense of where we’ve been and where we’re going in terms of our car culture, plus you get the chance to root for a genuine underdog, which is always a treat.
To be fair though, this first-generation 1967 Pontiac GTO isn’t exactly a clear-cut underdog. The reason for that is simple: it’s not stock. In fact, the video description calls it a “Built GTO,” while adding that it’s running on Mickey Thompson drag slicks.
If this was any GTO from that year, the most it could have done was flex around 360 hp and 438 lb-ft (594 Nm) of torque in the direction of that Tesla, and you know the EV wouldn’t have been impressed with that number. But a modded GTO is a whole different beast – it's just too bad we don’t have an exact horsepower figure.
Now, the Tesla we know all too well, of course. It’s a 2021 Model Y Performance, which means it’s the flagship variant, capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in about 3.5 seconds, before maxing out at 155 mph (250 kph). As you can imagine, a stock GTO wouldn’t stand a chance, this one however put up a great fight and only lost the race by the skin of its teeth.
The two raced over a 1/8-mile distance and we’re not sure to who’s benefit that was. The Model Y Performance crossed the line in 5.09 seconds at 72.7 mph (117 kph), while the Pontiac needed 5.28 seconds at 66.6 mph (107 kph). That’s really close.
Depending on how much power the GTO had, it would have either pulled ahead over a longer distance or lost additional ground, given how things looked in the speed trap. We’re leaning towards the latter scenario, seen as how the Tesla was still slightly ahead after having surpassed the 1/8-mile marker.
If this was any GTO from that year, the most it could have done was flex around 360 hp and 438 lb-ft (594 Nm) of torque in the direction of that Tesla, and you know the EV wouldn’t have been impressed with that number. But a modded GTO is a whole different beast – it's just too bad we don’t have an exact horsepower figure.
Now, the Tesla we know all too well, of course. It’s a 2021 Model Y Performance, which means it’s the flagship variant, capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in about 3.5 seconds, before maxing out at 155 mph (250 kph). As you can imagine, a stock GTO wouldn’t stand a chance, this one however put up a great fight and only lost the race by the skin of its teeth.
The two raced over a 1/8-mile distance and we’re not sure to who’s benefit that was. The Model Y Performance crossed the line in 5.09 seconds at 72.7 mph (117 kph), while the Pontiac needed 5.28 seconds at 66.6 mph (107 kph). That’s really close.
Depending on how much power the GTO had, it would have either pulled ahead over a longer distance or lost additional ground, given how things looked in the speed trap. We’re leaning towards the latter scenario, seen as how the Tesla was still slightly ahead after having surpassed the 1/8-mile marker.