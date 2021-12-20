Rapper PnB Rock Crashes His Rolls-Royce Dawn, Blames "All the Horses" in His Car

Crashing your car is never fun. But it’s all about your outlook on life. After slamming his Rolls-Royce Dawn against a gate while reversing, rapper PnB struck a pose on top of it and encouraged everyone to “take it how it comes.”
Rakim Hasheem Allen, better known by his stage name PnB Rock, has just shared several videos on his social media account where he crashes a luxurious car – a Rolls-Royce Dawn. A symbol for rappers, and celebrities in general, the British luxury brand can’t miss any VIPs' garage wanting to make an impression on social media.
But instead of flaunting a perfectly cared-for vehicle, PnB Rock shows us how he crashed the luxurious convertible. After that, he didn’t act like the world was ending, because, with a $3 million net worth, the rapper tells everyone that he can afford it. In one of the videos, where he sits on top of the boot lid of the convertible, he writes: “When you [are] rich, take it how it [comes]. (…) You live and you learn.”
In a tweet he shared, he blames “all these horses in my car” for going too fast in reverse and crashing into his gate. Luckily, no one was hurt. Except for the fence and the luxurious ride, which has a starting price of over $300,000. It now sports a broken rear bumper.
As he wrote “I nearly knocked a house down” in one of the short videos of the crash, he added on social media that “the car was stuck, soon as it caught traction that jawn took off the lol 560 horsepower guys.”
In what could be the truest thing he’s said about the crash, the Rolls-Royce Dawn might look elegant and fancy, but it sure is powerful. Under the hood of the Dawn, you will find a 6.6-liter V12 engine, which, paired up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, puts out 563 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) at 1,600-4,750 rpm. Thanks to these strong figures, the convertible reaches 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.0 seconds. Like the rest of the Rolls-Royce models, its top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
What we all learned from this story is that you don’t mess with powerful vehicles you’re not very accustomed to.
