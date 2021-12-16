5 Conor McGregor’s Ride to the Gym Is a Rolls-Royce Wraith

4 Iman Shumpert in a Fender Bender with a Rolls-Royce Dawn, Is It His Wife Teyana Taylor's?

3 Is the Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge Still a Relevant Luxury Convertible?

2 Manny Khoshbin’s Biggest Flex: Working Out Next to His Rolls-Royces

1 Tuned Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge Has Shapes Some Women Would Kill For

More on this:

Rapper Tyga’s Rolls-Royce Dawn Comes with a Purple and Beige Interior

Celebrities love flaunting their lavish lifestyles on social media and never miss an opportunity to show off their rides. Tyga is no different, and his choice was a Rolls-Royce Dawn, giving a glimpse of its purple and beige interior. 6 photos



Many celebrities opt to own at least three models with astonishing equipment. Some of the most popular choices among the rich and famous are the Cullinan, Phantom, and Wraith. Oftentimes, in that order.



But every once in a while, you notice one of them who wants the extravagance of a convertible, too, so they go for



Having replaced the Phantom Drophead, the model was introduced in 2016, and it’s elegant and luxurious. Which is, basically, all you need to show your status.



Let’s not forget about performance, though. While, in general, Rolls-Royce vehicles are meant to be enjoyed from the rear seats, with your own personal chauffeur, the Dawn is a bit different in that concern. Being a convertible, you usually want to feel the wind in your hair as you sprint, and this one can give you that much.



Just like all the rest of the models, it’s a powerful car, and it features a 6.6-liter V12 engine, which, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, produces 563 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) at 1,600-4,750 rpm. It also reaches 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.0 seconds. Similar to the rest of the models, its top speed is electronically limited at 155 mph (249 kph).



Given all of these numbers, it’s only natural for





View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Raww (@tyga) The British luxury company’s vehicles are a must-own when it comes to celebrities. We all know what Rolls-Royce means: status, performance, luxury. So, everyone wants to own at least one.Many celebrities opt to own at least three models with astonishing equipment. Some of the most popular choices among the rich and famous are the Cullinan, Phantom, and Wraith. Oftentimes, in that order.But every once in a while, you notice one of them who wants the extravagance of a convertible, too, so they go for Rolls-Royce Dawn Having replaced the Phantom Drophead, the model was introduced in 2016, and it’s elegant and luxurious. Which is, basically, all you need to show your status.Let’s not forget about performance, though. While, in general, Rolls-Royce vehicles are meant to be enjoyed from the rear seats, with your own personal chauffeur, the Dawn is a bit different in that concern. Being a convertible, you usually want to feel the wind in your hair as you sprint, and this one can give you that much.Just like all the rest of the models, it’s a powerful car, and it features a 6.6-liter V12 engine, which, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, produces 563 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 605 lb-ft (820 Nm) at 1,600-4,750 rpm. It also reaches 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.0 seconds. Similar to the rest of the models, its top speed is electronically limited at 155 mph (249 kph).Given all of these numbers, it’s only natural for Tyga to look this proud in his convertible. The rapper shared a few snaps wearing a white and purple shirt that matches the interior of his luxurious ride, which is a blend of purple and beige. The exterior, however, is not that flashy, keeping it nice and elegant with a black paint. What else would you need for the perfect picture?

Editor's note: Gallery showing pictures of Tyga's Rolls Royce and official Dawn pictures. Gallery showing pictures of Tyga's Rolls Royce and official Dawn pictures.