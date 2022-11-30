Rapper Nardo Wick Unveils Newly Purchased Vehicle, a Custom-Built Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6

Rapper Nardo Wick may be just 20 years old, but that won't matter when he will pull up in his brand-new, massive vehicle. Because the rapper has just splashed on a custom-built Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6.
Horace Bernard Walls III, known professionally as Nardo Wick, has just treated his 1.8 million followers on his Instagram account to a look at his brand-new vehicle: an Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6. The 20-year-old splashed on the six-wheel off-roader, which is custom built for him, the unit #166.
With a starting price of $150,000 before options and taxes, the behemoth is based on a Jeep Gladiator 6x6, but is heavily modified.
Looking like it might survive the apocalypse, Nardo's Hellfire comes with a matte black exterior with purple accents, hinting at what you will find inside the cabin, as the rapper opted for deep purple upholstery and door padding. He also went for black fenders and wheels.
The Hellfire 6x6 comes with three engine options all of them with plenty of power to show off. There are two gasoline choices, a Corvette 6.2-liter LS3, rated at 500 horsepower, or the top-of-the-range 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Hellcat unit with 750 horsepower. Nardo Wick went for the Hellcat unit, which also includes the Hellcat badge on the side of the massive off-roader.
The Florida-based company also offers a diesel version, which packs a 3.0-liter V6 Eco-Diesel that is not quite as aggressive as the gasoline ones, but brings a lot of torque, rated at 460 lb-ft (623 Nm).
Not long ago, Nardo hung out with Lil Baby on the hood of the rapper’s Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus, but the Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6 will offer even more space to chill with his buddies.
Besides the Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6, in the past, Nardo Wick shared pictures of a Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. But, while they’re all great vehicles, neither one of them is as head-turning as his latest addition.
With a starting price of $150,000 before options and taxes, the behemoth is based on a Jeep Gladiator 6x6, but is heavily modified.
Looking like it might survive the apocalypse, Nardo's Hellfire comes with a matte black exterior with purple accents, hinting at what you will find inside the cabin, as the rapper opted for deep purple upholstery and door padding. He also went for black fenders and wheels.
The Hellfire 6x6 comes with three engine options all of them with plenty of power to show off. There are two gasoline choices, a Corvette 6.2-liter LS3, rated at 500 horsepower, or the top-of-the-range 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Hellcat unit with 750 horsepower. Nardo Wick went for the Hellcat unit, which also includes the Hellcat badge on the side of the massive off-roader.
The Florida-based company also offers a diesel version, which packs a 3.0-liter V6 Eco-Diesel that is not quite as aggressive as the gasoline ones, but brings a lot of torque, rated at 460 lb-ft (623 Nm).
Not long ago, Nardo hung out with Lil Baby on the hood of the rapper’s Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus, but the Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6 will offer even more space to chill with his buddies.
Besides the Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6, in the past, Nardo Wick shared pictures of a Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. But, while they’re all great vehicles, neither one of them is as head-turning as his latest addition.