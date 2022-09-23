The Iron Sheik Is a Custom, Supercharged Hemi V8 Gladiator 6x6 so Fit for Dubai

Sand, dunes, and a fully-fledged, ritzy oasis in the middle of everything. Well, sort of, because United Arab Emirates’ crown jewel Dubai is also located right next to the Persian Gulf.
But one might get the poetic license, especially when at the wheel of something that screams Dubai through every metal pore – even though it was built and customized in the United States. Alas, all 6x6 transformations probably feel right at home in this city and its harsh surroundings, including one that was specially built for the region’s affluent people to enjoy.
One should always remember that when dealing with SUV and pickup truck conversions, 6x6 transformations are a bit of a minefield. No worries, though, as a certain American company claims it might be ready for anything, including an apocalypse. So, logically entitled Apocalypse Manufacturing, this aftermarket outlet will gladly modify a Jeep Gladiator, Ram 1500 TRX, or even a Ford Bronco into an extreme, 6x6 means of transportation – over any terrain.
They started with the Hellfire, Sinister 6, and Doomsday conversions based on the Jeep Gladiator before expanding to Warlord, Juggernaut (both are Ram TRXs initially), and Darkhorse (Bronco) shenanigans and the former Mopar remains one of their most successful ideas to date. Including as far as bespoke stories are concerned. And the latest one, called ‘The Iron Sheik,’ is a bit of an overstatement in that direction.
The Apocalypse Hellfire was created exclusively for their Middle East partners from Orion Group, who act as their official importers in the region, and it is a fully-loaded six-wheel drive monster with 750 hp on tap, courtesy of the supercharged Hemi V8 engine tucked under the nasty hood. It has power steps, a two-tone white and black Kevlar ‘tuxedo’ coating, a weatherproof ‘candy cane’ interior, 22-inch wheels shod in 40-inch tires, and even a thermal camera with night vision!
