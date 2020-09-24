Range Rover Velar "Slammed Sam" Is a Widebody Monster

View this post on Instagram

A little break from the Z proto for now while I get other versions done🤞🏼and take care of my more serious projects and other custom works. . . I've worked on this Velar a while back for a client of mine. The final design is not exactly what we have here, and since then quite some things have changed, including how wide and low it sits. Shame, but it is what it is haha! Sitting on some @skforged SOLIS while the actual one will probably go with some Vossen. . . Never was a fan of these Range Rovers to be honest. In the flesh they look like freakinn yatchs lol! Really really massive. Too big, even, at least for my taste. . . Can you figure out what's been done on here exactly? . . . . . #rangerovervelar #velar #rrvelar #slammedenuff #loweredlifestyle #customcars #yasiddesign #alyasid #ydcars #yd #rangerover #baggedcars #airliftperformance #joyofmachine #topgear #carlifestyle #widebodykit #cartuning #slammedsociety #slammedsuvs

A post shared by Al Yasid (@yasiddesign) on Sep 24, 2020 at 8:45am PDT