Range Rover Velar "Slammed Sam" Is a Widebody Monster

In fact, let's hear the story in the words of Yasid Oozeear, the digital master responsible for the stunt: "I've worked on this Velar a while back for a client of mine. The final design is not exactly what we have here, and since then quite some things have changed, including how wide and low it sits. Shame, but it is what it is haha!"
So, if you happen to favor this 101% approach to modding an SUV, this rendering should be just the thing for you and that's without mentioning the eye-catching two-tone finish of the vehicle.
To start with, the #bagged setup of the car means you won't be able to slide a smartphone under the vehicle when the air suspension is in its lowest setting.
Then we have the widebody approach of the British machine, with these floating arches appearing to take the design of the car into account. But that's not all.
Zoom in on the front apron and you'll notice the kind of aero approach that's normally reserved for supercars. And, if we move over to the other end of the vehicle, we'll find a super-sized diffuser-style element dominating the landscape.
The work also features smaller changes and you can check them all out in the Insta post below - make sure to use the swipe feature for the complete eye candy.
View this post on Instagram
A little break from the Z proto for now while I get other versions done🤞🏼and take care of my more serious projects and other custom works. . . I've worked on this Velar a while back for a client of mine. The final design is not exactly what we have here, and since then quite some things have changed, including how wide and low it sits. Shame, but it is what it is haha! Sitting on some @skforged SOLIS while the actual one will probably go with some Vossen. . . Never was a fan of these Range Rovers to be honest. In the flesh they look like freakinn yatchs lol! Really really massive. Too big, even, at least for my taste. . . Can you figure out what's been done on here exactly? . . . . . #rangerovervelar #velar #rrvelar #slammedenuff #loweredlifestyle #customcars #yasiddesign #alyasid #ydcars #yd #rangerover #baggedcars #airliftperformance #joyofmachine #topgear #carlifestyle #widebodykit #cartuning #slammedsociety #slammedsuvs