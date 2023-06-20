Range Rover Velar Is in the Fall of Its Life, Second-Gen To Be All-Electric

The first-ever Range Rover Velar hasn't exactly been the best seller Land Rover wanted it to be, and the British automaker is aware of this. Therefore, the model will retire for good, and its successor will be a battery-electric crossover.
A couple of months ago, JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) said the "medium-size SUV architecture, electrified modular architecture, will now be pure-electric." That may not sound like an important announcement, but it clearly signals an electron-sipping replacement for the Velar.
Currently targeting the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Mercedes-Benz GLC, the next-gen Range Rover Velar will inevitably throw a punch at the Porsche Macan EV. Details surrounding the electric powertrain, performance, and range are obviously to be disclosed in due course, and it appears that the model will hit the assembly line at the Halewood plant in England, which is being transformed into an EV-making hub.
It is yet unknown when the second-gen Range Rover Velar will show its face in an official environment, but certain outlets believe it will enter production within the next couple of years. The assembly will reportedly commence before 2025, which means that we should start seeing the first prototypes shortly. Nonetheless, they will sport a thick amount of camouflage to keep the new design a secret until the grand unveiling, and it should be interesting to learn its secrets as the testing phase advances and the wraps gently start coming off.
Anyone who tells you they know what the all-new Range Rover Velar looks like is a liar, as no one who is not a high-ranking exec and/or directly involved in the premium compact crossover's development knows anything about the design. But that doesn't mean that we cannot engage the daydreaming mode, and helping us do just that is tedoradze.giorgi. The rendering artist recently took to the World Wide Web to release a digital illustration of the second-gen Velar. And as you can expect, it is not exactly on the realistic side of things.
Compared to the outgoing iteration, it is more rugged due to the boxier appearance of the greenhouse and roof out back. The face is more upright and has a smaller (and obviously closed-off) grille flanked by a pair of slender LED headlights. The front bumper has a more intricate design, and the pixel manipulator also paid extra attention to styling the doors and side skirts. Some black cladding was added on the lower parts of the body for a more rugged appearance, and the wheels appear to be about the same size as the ones equipping the current Velar. Overall, this unofficial proposal sends Land Rover Discovery Sport vibes, and we think this look suits it. Do you agree?
Currently targeting the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Mercedes-Benz GLC, the next-gen Range Rover Velar will inevitably throw a punch at the Porsche Macan EV. Details surrounding the electric powertrain, performance, and range are obviously to be disclosed in due course, and it appears that the model will hit the assembly line at the Halewood plant in England, which is being transformed into an EV-making hub.
It is yet unknown when the second-gen Range Rover Velar will show its face in an official environment, but certain outlets believe it will enter production within the next couple of years. The assembly will reportedly commence before 2025, which means that we should start seeing the first prototypes shortly. Nonetheless, they will sport a thick amount of camouflage to keep the new design a secret until the grand unveiling, and it should be interesting to learn its secrets as the testing phase advances and the wraps gently start coming off.
Anyone who tells you they know what the all-new Range Rover Velar looks like is a liar, as no one who is not a high-ranking exec and/or directly involved in the premium compact crossover's development knows anything about the design. But that doesn't mean that we cannot engage the daydreaming mode, and helping us do just that is tedoradze.giorgi. The rendering artist recently took to the World Wide Web to release a digital illustration of the second-gen Velar. And as you can expect, it is not exactly on the realistic side of things.
Compared to the outgoing iteration, it is more rugged due to the boxier appearance of the greenhouse and roof out back. The face is more upright and has a smaller (and obviously closed-off) grille flanked by a pair of slender LED headlights. The front bumper has a more intricate design, and the pixel manipulator also paid extra attention to styling the doors and side skirts. Some black cladding was added on the lower parts of the body for a more rugged appearance, and the wheels appear to be about the same size as the ones equipping the current Velar. Overall, this unofficial proposal sends Land Rover Discovery Sport vibes, and we think this look suits it. Do you agree?