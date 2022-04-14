Range Rover Velar HST Debuts with New Arroios Gray Exterior and 21-Inch Gloss Black Wheels

Land Rover is making the HST specification available to the Range Rover Velar family, with the former having proved itself successful on the Range Rover Sport and Evoque models. You can buy into the Velar HST Edition range in the UK from £71,315 ($93,700).
The Velar HST is based on the R-Dynamic spec, featuring a black contrast roof, full exterior Black Pack, bespoke 21-inch five split-spoke alloy wheels, privacy glass and a new Arroios Gray exterior color.
Other highlights include the Black Suedecloth headlining and steering wheel, a sliding panoramic roof, Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics, standard rear parking camera and lots more. By the way, Adaptive Dynamics works by constantly monitoring the road conditions and adjusting the suspension response accordingly.
In terms of performance, the Velar HST is available with a choice of six-cylinder Ingenium engines – either the P400 (400 horsepower gasoline) or the D300 (300 horsepower diesel). Both these units feature mild hybrid technology and should offer sufficient performance for everyday use.
“The new Range Rover Velar HST offers a combination of carefully curated design enhancements and chassis features; to add to its breadth of capability, without compromising its trademark refinement and comfort," said Land Rover brand director Finbar McFall.
Aside from this new HST variant, Land Rover has also reintroduced the Velar Edition into the line-up, based on the R-Dynamic SE specification. The Velar Edition is now available with the full Velar paint palette and features a black contrast roof, to go with Black Pack exterior detailing, 20-inch Gloss Black wheels, sliding panoramic roof and privacy glass.
The Velar is also available with Land Rover’s latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist, which is part of the Driver Assist Pack and can make automatic steering adjustments in order to keep the SUV in the very center of the lane it is currently occupying.
