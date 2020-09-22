Range Rover Evoque Hot Rod Is Slammed to Pieces

"How do we even call this contraption?" one might rightfully ask. Perhaps old-school American hot rods are the first that come to mind when gazing at this rendering... but it's a Range Rover, so wouldn't that be strange?
OK, maybe it's a rad rod. After all, this is what German digital label Les Machines, who is behind this pixel experiment, likes to do and we've seen previous shenanigans of the sort involving the Jeep Wrangler or the Suzuki Jimny. Nevertheless, this is way too polished to fit the said description.
Maybe the new wheel setup will make you think of a Donkervoort. You know, the Dutch's way of executing the Lotus Seven concept, which is nothing short of a brute. Still no? Well, let's just stop trying to put a label on this Range Rover Evoque, then.
Regardless, the virtual build put together by the Munich-based digital label can certainly spell SUV counterculture, so let's zoom in on the creation.
The first-generation Evoque, which was built between 2011 and 2018, has always offered respectable driving dynamics, but the high-riding nature of the car does have its limitations as far as this aspect is concerned.
Well, you can forget all about those downsides now, since the tracks are considerably wider (heck, the wheels sit outside the car), while the ground clearance of the vehicle rivals that of a supercar - this is probably the result of installing air springs.
And, to top it all up, this project has turned into an all-out racecar, featuring track-destined goodies such as a stripped-out cabin with bucket seats and a hydraulic handbrake (think: drifting). Of course, this might confuse one, especially since the new identity of the vehicle makes it look like a pickup truck. And here we are, having a hard time finding a category for this Evoque again.
Maybe the new wheel setup will make you think of a Donkervoort. You know, the Dutch's way of executing the Lotus Seven concept, which is nothing short of a brute. Still no? Well, let's just stop trying to put a label on this Range Rover Evoque, then.
Regardless, the virtual build put together by the Munich-based digital label can certainly spell SUV counterculture, so let's zoom in on the creation.
The first-generation Evoque, which was built between 2011 and 2018, has always offered respectable driving dynamics, but the high-riding nature of the car does have its limitations as far as this aspect is concerned.
Well, you can forget all about those downsides now, since the tracks are considerably wider (heck, the wheels sit outside the car), while the ground clearance of the vehicle rivals that of a supercar - this is probably the result of installing air springs.
And, to top it all up, this project has turned into an all-out racecar, featuring track-destined goodies such as a stripped-out cabin with bucket seats and a hydraulic handbrake (think: drifting). Of course, this might confuse one, especially since the new identity of the vehicle makes it look like a pickup truck. And here we are, having a hard time finding a category for this Evoque again.