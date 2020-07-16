50-Year Old 2021 Range Rover Breathes Diesel in MHEV Form

The classic Land Rover Range Rover is now half a century old. It was born in 1970 and has been spearheading the luxury SUV segment ever since – so now you know why there are models such as the Bentley Bentayga or Rolls-Royce's Cullinan. They simply wanted to come up on top of the original. While the parent company is not doing so well these days, the Range Rover sub brand is alive and kicking for at least another year.

