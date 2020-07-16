50-Year Old 2021 Range Rover Breathes Diesel in MHEV Form

The classic Land Rover Range Rover is now half a century old. It was born in 1970 and has been spearheading the luxury SUV segment ever since – so now you know why there are models such as the Bentley Bentayga or Rolls-Royce's Cullinan. They simply wanted to come up on top of the original. While the parent company is not doing so well these days, the Range Rover sub brand is alive and kicking for at least another year.
We recently talked about the Range Rover Sport brother, but the British carmaker of course took care of the classic Range Rover as well. In Europe, the model comes with just about the same overall enhancements as the Sport: all-new 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium diesel series with 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology, along with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity, and 4G Wi-Fi for up to eight devices (among others).
Prices at home in the United Kingdom kick off at £83,465 OTR, while in the United States the Range Rover’s base MSRP is $92,000. We must mention that across the ocean the Range Rover is not available with the new D300 and D350 diesel options. Instead the SUV soldiers on with the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 diesel good for 254 hp and 443 lb. ft of twist. And that would be an $98,000 option, while the base model in America features the gasoline mild hybrid that comes with 355 hp.
Back in Europe, the new D300 and D350 options have the same power output for the Range Rover as seen in the Range Rover Sport – 300 and 350 horsepower.
Exclusive for the U.K., the SUV can be had with a new Westminster special edition. On the other hand, the Westminster Black Edition and flagship SVAutobiography Dynamic Black will become available not only in Europe but in the United States as well. The same applies for the new Cabin Air Ionization system with PM 2.5 Nanoe filters.
The HSE Westminster Edition is available in the U.S. with Atlas exterior touches, 21-inch 7 split-spoke “Style 7001” alloys, Shadow Walnut trim for the cabin as well as the 825 Watt 19-speaker Meridian surround sound system, among others. Moving on to the SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition we find it covered in a Santorini Black Metallic shade with Narvik Black gloss exterior touches and riding on a set of 22-inch Gloss Black forged wheels.
The cabin features more luxury touches in the form of Ebony seats with Pimento stitching. You can find more information in the attached press release below, note that it applies to the Euro-spec model - the same is valid for the attached gallery.
