Slammed Suzuki Jimny Rendering Looks too Glamorous to Be a Rat Rod

The Jimny, the spiritual successor of the off-road cult model Suzuki Samurai, is known for three things: one, it's cheap; two, it's small; three, it's freakishly good off-road despite its diminutive size.
Put all these three together, and you have a recipe for success. The new model, however, added one more thing to the mix: a very attractive boxy design that drew a lot of comparisons with a "Baby G-Wagon." So not only is the new Jimny good, but it's also something the previous generation could never claim, which is "cool."
So cool, in fact, that it caught the attention of digital image manipulator les83machines. The Munich-based artist applied their usual treatment to the Jimny, which includes slamming the vehicle's body one inch above the ground and flaring the wheels until they're so far away from the fenders they can turn without touching the metal.
You wouldn't expect the look to work for a vehicle that's known for its mountain goat-like abilities, but somehow it works. The color scheme helps too, with the Jimny rendered in two different, though pretty similar flavors.
One option sees the SUV wearing a bright yellow paint job and matching solid wheels, with black used as backdrop for the writing on the side. The other one uses a lime green paint with matte black used for the hood, roof and the same solid wheels. It's up to anyone to decide which one's better, but they both look way too clean to justify the "rat rod" label.
Instead, the slammed Jimny looks more like a proper hot rod, though it would have to get an engine transplant if it were to match its looks with the performance. The standard Jimny is only available with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that develops 101 hp and a measly 96 lb-ft (130 Nm) of torque. That may be enough to get its 2,502 lbs (1,135 kg) body over challenging obstacles, but it won't get it too far in the hot rod world.
