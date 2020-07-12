Jeep Wrangler "Rowdy Rubicon" Looks Like a Cute Rat Rod

It's no secret that a look that can be described as "cute" isn't exactly the top priority of a rat rod builder. Then again, this adjective seems to fit the Jeep Wrangler proposal showcased in the rendering that now sits on our screens.
As the offroading fans among you have noticed, the starting point for this virtual build was the ex-generation Wrangler, which was retired two years ago.
Now, while many rat rod builds of the sort put on a show by mixing ridiculously limited ground clearance values with rugged terrain-savvy wheels and tires, things are different here. That's because the front axle packs the type of rolling goodies that might just be lifted from a 1930s hot rod. As for the hardware at the back, this seems to be more or less normal.
Now, if we look at the posterior of this wicked Wrangler, we'll notice a mix between the wheels/tires featured on the two axles of the vehicle.
The minimalist approach of the contraption is another feature that stands out. For one, the exposed cabin now sees the occupants being protected against rollover impacts with a pair of bars that might've just been borrowed from a sportscar.
There's no mention of the firepower, but, if we zoom in on the right side of the vehicle, we'll notice a tailpipe leaving the car just after the front wheel, so at least we know this is no EV conversion.
We can thank German digital label Les Machines for these pixels and those of you wondering if such a digital stunt has been attempted in the real world should know that the answer is yes, albeit with a twist: sure, this build, which comes from French specialist Alexandre Danton, doesn't pack the said front wheel setup, but it does make for a memorable Wrangler rat rod.
Now, while many rat rod builds of the sort put on a show by mixing ridiculously limited ground clearance values with rugged terrain-savvy wheels and tires, things are different here. That's because the front axle packs the type of rolling goodies that might just be lifted from a 1930s hot rod. As for the hardware at the back, this seems to be more or less normal.
Now, if we look at the posterior of this wicked Wrangler, we'll notice a mix between the wheels/tires featured on the two axles of the vehicle.
The minimalist approach of the contraption is another feature that stands out. For one, the exposed cabin now sees the occupants being protected against rollover impacts with a pair of bars that might've just been borrowed from a sportscar.
There's no mention of the firepower, but, if we zoom in on the right side of the vehicle, we'll notice a tailpipe leaving the car just after the front wheel, so at least we know this is no EV conversion.
We can thank German digital label Les Machines for these pixels and those of you wondering if such a digital stunt has been attempted in the real world should know that the answer is yes, albeit with a twist: sure, this build, which comes from French specialist Alexandre Danton, doesn't pack the said front wheel setup, but it does make for a memorable Wrangler rat rod.