Dodge Challenger "Mad Mopar" Looks Like a Bad Kitty

The current Dodge Challenger has been in production since 2008 and while the Mopar people have constantly updated the range, as if wishing to rival the Porsche 911 in terms of diversity, the high number of built cars means the owners' need for customization will only climb higher. As such, we are now here to discuss a new widebody kit for the muscle coupe.
Developed by a specialist dubbed Shirokai, this aftermarket goodie can be seen here in rendering form. That's because the development is currently in its pre-order stage.
Now, if you're looking for some builds featuring widebody kits coming from this Russian-based specialist, here's a Charger Hellcat and an S197-gen Mustang GT that's heading to this year's SEMA show.
Returning to this Dodge Challenger kit, let's zoom in on the bits and pieces that make up the package. The full kit consists of the front fender flares, the rear quarter panel flares, the side skirt extensions, the ducktail spoiler and the front apron lip spoiler.
The Challenger isn't too shabby in terms of width, but these front overfenders add 110 mm (4.33 inches) on each side, while those at the back bring an extra 130 mm (5.11 inches) per side. And while the first come with air extractor-like elements (these don’t appear to be functional, though), the latter pack a floating design, thus exposing the rear tires when the vehicle is viewed from behind.
You should know the components are made from ABS plastic, while the full menu listed above will set you back $3,750. Note that the boot lid-adorning aero element can be had separately for $350, while you can also have the rest of the kit without this bit.
Speaking of the ducktail, this makes for one of the most interesting bits of the kit. And that's mostly thanks to its non-flat top surface design.
As it would happen with many real-world builds, the kit is portrayed on a Challenger that fills those massive arches with custom wheels. We're looking at lips so generous they could accommodate a kindle of kittens.
