Range Rover Evoque Goes Sporty or Stylish With P300 HST and Bronze Collection

The British premium automaker recently added the most luxurious and sophisticated version to the Range Rover Evoque family, the Autobiography. But that’s not nearly enough, because Land Rover now ups the stakes in the dynamic or elegant directions with the addition of the P300 HST and the new Bronze Collection special edition.
Both new models are available to order, but North American fans are out of luck because these (at least for the time being) are only available in Europe. Land Rover is asking at least €54,250 (in Germany) for the new Evoque Bronze Collection Special Edition, while the Evoque HST goes for at least £50,400 at home in the United Kingdom.
That’s $65,615 and $70,782, respectively, according to the current exchange rates. Quite the hefty price tags, considering the 2021 Range Rover Evoque starts from $43,300 in the United States, and even the top-of-the-line Evoque R-Dynamic HSE goes for just $53,400.
As far as perks go, the Bronze Collection uses the Evoque S as the starting point and builds upon its features by adding an interesting Corinthian Bronze contrast roof, Burnished Copper side vents, and a bespoke set of Satin Dark Grey 20-inch alloys. The special edition is also available in three colors, aside from the distinctive styling elements featured both inside and out.
Customers can mix the new special edition with any of the available powertrains for the Evoque, including the P300e plug-in hybrid, which has an all-electric range of up to 34 miles (55 km) and now comes with an updated Save mode that further optimizes regenerative braking to recoup up to 80% of the charge in as little as 90 minutes.
Anyone looking for a sporty demeanor now has the Evoque HST for choice, with the recent version taking inspiration from the larger Range Rover Sport HST sibling. It comes with lots of black elements: Black Pack, Gloss Black Sliding Panoramic Roof, and Gloss Black 20-inch alloys. There’s just one engine option here, though, the 300-PS (296-hp) P300 Ingenium 2.0-liter turbo four.
