Ram Recalls All 2021 Ram 1500 5.7L HEMI V8 eTorque Trucks Over Software Issue

At the beginning of the year, back in January 2023, the Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization within FCA US LLC started investigating the 2021 model year Ram 1500. More specifically, trucks equipped with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 eTorque.
Reports of engine stalling while driving forced the North American half of Stellantis to open said investigation, which eventually concluded with the recall of every single Ram 1500 5.7L HEMI V8 eTorque produced for the 2021 model year to U.S. specifications. The third-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit is aware of 206 customer records and 636 warranty claims to date.
53 field reports are mentioned in documents filed with the federal watchdog as well. FCA US LLC is aware of an accident caused by the engine stalling while driving, but on the upside, zero injuries are related to this issue.
Chrysler determined in March 2023 that the root cause for the aforementioned engine stalling condition was the powertrain control module software. In certain operating scenarios, an over-rich fuel condition may result from the improper calibration of the PCM. Running rich means that the engine receives too much fuel, whereas running lean stands for too much air and too little fuel.
The remedy is – as expected – new software for the powertrain control module. Dealers will be informed of this recall number 23V-265 on June 2, the day owner notifications will start being mailed nationwide. The document attached below lists June 3, 2020, through September 12, 2021, as the build dates for the affected half-ton pickup trucks, representing the start and end of production dates for the 2021 model year Ram 1500. A grand total of 131,700 vehicles are recalled in the U.S.
Even though it produces the same 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) of torque as the non-eTorque engine, the mild-hybrid version of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 presents a few advantages. For starters, the alternator is replaced by a belt-driven motor generator. Working in tandem with a 48-volt battery, the motor generator makes the start/stop transition that bit more seamless. It also provides short bursts of torque directly to the crankshaft in certain scenarios. And finally, it can recuperate brake energy to feed charge to the battery.
Currently in the 2023 model year, the Ram 1500 carries a sticker price of $37,410 sans destination charge for the Tradesman Quad Cab 4x2 with the 3.6L Pentastar V6 eTorque. The 5.7L HEMI V8 eTorque costs $2,995 more. The previous DS-gen 1500 soldiers on as the Classic, serving as an alternative to mid-size pickups with a better price than the DT-gen 1500. It starts at $30,695.
Chrysler is expected to stop making the 5.7-liter HEMI altogether in 2024 at the latest, leaving only the 6.4-liter HEMI for heavy-duty applications. The Hellcat is reportedly ending series production in December 2023.
