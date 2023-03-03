Ram 1500 Laramie G/T-Based Militem Magnum GT Shows Off All-Black Look With Carbon Bits

Based in Monza, the peeps at Militem imbue American vehicles with Italian style. Previewed at the Essen Motor Show last year, the Magnum GT is their latest creation, a Ram 1500 Laramie specified with the G/T Package.
Currently priced at $52,775 stateside for the 4x2 Crew Cab with the 5'7" box, the Laramie slots between the Big Horn and Rebel in the half-ton pickup truck's lineup. Equipped with a rotary shift dial, the Laramie gets a console shifter only if specified with the G/T Package.
The $2,995 option also brings forth a 3.92:1 rear axle ratio, a G/T interior theme and exterior decals, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a combination of leather and vinyl for the bucket-style front seats, leather on the shift knob, and leather on the steering wheel. G/T Package further includes a bright pedal kit, Mopar cold air intake and off-road rubber floor mats, passive cold end exhaust, a sportier hood, Performance Pages, and shift paddles.
Pictured on 22-inch Black Edition alloy wheels mounted with 325/50 all-terrain tires from BFGoodrich, the Militem Magnum GT stands out with its all-black look accented by carbon-fiber bits and pieces. The Magnum Bar sport bar is joined by an electrically retractable tonneau cover and a soft-opening tailgate that proudly flaunts the M I L I T E M script in uppercase letters.
Augmented with a black-finish Magnum badge on the lower passenger side of the tailgate, the Magnum GT is equipped with a black-finish dual exhaust system and carbon fiber for the front fascia and fender cladding.
Militem collaborated with ORAM for the suspension of this fellow. Italian-made Alcantara is used throughout the interior, where you’ll further notice Militem-branded textile floor mats and stainless-steel door sill plates. Optioned in olive drab and black, the cabin is littered with Militem logos. Roof-mounted light emitting diodes are featured as well, along with five levels of adjustment for the ORAM electronically adjustable suspension.
Also fitted with a lift kit, the Magnum GT also rocks olive drab-painted brake calipers. As implied by the 1500 HEMI eTorque branding on the hood, the engine bay is home to a mild-hybrid V8 engine, namely the 5.7 that Chrysler referred to as Eagle during development.
eTorque refers to a motor generator that replaces the alternator. Designed by Italian automotive colossus Magneti Marelli, the V8-specific MGU generates electric energy when lifting off the loud pedal at speed. It also supplements the naturally-aspirated V8 with up to 130 pound-feet (176 Nm) when needed, especially when half of the cylinders are deactivated to save fuel.
Listed with a 23.1-degree approach angle and 28-degree breakover angle, the Militem Magnum GT can be adapted to run on liquefied petroleum gas or E85. Considering that both conversions result in higher fuel consumption, gasoline appears to be the way to go.
Sitting 260 millimeters (10.2 inches) above the ground, the Magnum GT produces 401 ps (396 horsepower) and 733 Nm (541 pound-feet) as per Militem despite Ram quoting 395 ponies and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm). Militem most likely added the peak torque rating of the eTorque starter generator, which Ram doesn’t do.
The $2,995 option also brings forth a 3.92:1 rear axle ratio, a G/T interior theme and exterior decals, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a combination of leather and vinyl for the bucket-style front seats, leather on the shift knob, and leather on the steering wheel. G/T Package further includes a bright pedal kit, Mopar cold air intake and off-road rubber floor mats, passive cold end exhaust, a sportier hood, Performance Pages, and shift paddles.
Pictured on 22-inch Black Edition alloy wheels mounted with 325/50 all-terrain tires from BFGoodrich, the Militem Magnum GT stands out with its all-black look accented by carbon-fiber bits and pieces. The Magnum Bar sport bar is joined by an electrically retractable tonneau cover and a soft-opening tailgate that proudly flaunts the M I L I T E M script in uppercase letters.
Augmented with a black-finish Magnum badge on the lower passenger side of the tailgate, the Magnum GT is equipped with a black-finish dual exhaust system and carbon fiber for the front fascia and fender cladding.
Militem collaborated with ORAM for the suspension of this fellow. Italian-made Alcantara is used throughout the interior, where you’ll further notice Militem-branded textile floor mats and stainless-steel door sill plates. Optioned in olive drab and black, the cabin is littered with Militem logos. Roof-mounted light emitting diodes are featured as well, along with five levels of adjustment for the ORAM electronically adjustable suspension.
Also fitted with a lift kit, the Magnum GT also rocks olive drab-painted brake calipers. As implied by the 1500 HEMI eTorque branding on the hood, the engine bay is home to a mild-hybrid V8 engine, namely the 5.7 that Chrysler referred to as Eagle during development.
eTorque refers to a motor generator that replaces the alternator. Designed by Italian automotive colossus Magneti Marelli, the V8-specific MGU generates electric energy when lifting off the loud pedal at speed. It also supplements the naturally-aspirated V8 with up to 130 pound-feet (176 Nm) when needed, especially when half of the cylinders are deactivated to save fuel.
Listed with a 23.1-degree approach angle and 28-degree breakover angle, the Militem Magnum GT can be adapted to run on liquefied petroleum gas or E85. Considering that both conversions result in higher fuel consumption, gasoline appears to be the way to go.
Sitting 260 millimeters (10.2 inches) above the ground, the Magnum GT produces 401 ps (396 horsepower) and 733 Nm (541 pound-feet) as per Militem despite Ram quoting 395 ponies and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm). Militem most likely added the peak torque rating of the eTorque starter generator, which Ram doesn’t do.