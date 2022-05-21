Militem Ferox 500 Reimagines the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Into “Extreme Utility Vehicle”

Not any Rubicon 392, mind you, but a modified overlander that’s pompously dubbed the world’s first extreme utility vehicle. There are, however, two problems with the Italian tuner’s claim. First and foremost, 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque at 4,300 rpm from a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 mirror the figures quoted by Jeep completely stock.But more importantly, the pictured model is rocking on-road tires that measure 325/50 by 22 inches. Hardly extreme by the standards of a Wrangler enthusiast. On the upside, Militem offers 35- by 12.5-inch tires of the all-terrain variety. Baptized Ferox 500, this fellow stands out with the help of a dual-mode sports exhaust featuring matte-black tips.The spare wheel delete, widebody makeover, color-matched trim, and black-painted wheels give the off-road brute a stronger visual presence, along with black-painted hinges, carbon fiber here and there, and an aggressive grille. Customers are further offered LED strips in the bumpers and front parking sensors that should be handy in tight parking spaces.Covered by a 36-month warranty, the Militem-tuned Rubicon 392 boasts 370-millimeter discs from Powerbrake. Squeezed by six- and four-piston calipers, the aforementioned rotors are joined by aircraft-grade braided steel brake lines. The suspension integrates a 2.0-inch lift, performance shocks, and a track bar. As far as the interior is concerned, the list of modifications kicks off with Nappa leather and Alcantara inserts in contrasting colors.The black-and-white interior is paired with carbon-fiber and black-finish inserts, as well as a flat-bottom steering wheel. Multi-color ambient lighting, smoked exterior lights, and electronically retractable footboards pretty much seal the deal. Curious about the pricing? Well, the Ferox 500 starts at 149,500 euros (157,810 dollars) plus value-added tax. By comparison, the U.S.-spec Wrangler Rubicon 392 retails at 77,490 dollars at press time.