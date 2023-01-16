Over 3,000 Ram Trucks Recalled in Australia to Fix a Manufacturing Defect

American Special Vehicles, the company that imports and converts Ram trucks Down Under, has issued a recall comprising 3,014 vehicles. Both the DT- and DS-gen 1500, as well as the heavy-duty 2500 and 3500, are called back as per the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications, and the Arts.
As fate would have it, one or both tailgate strikers may have been misaligned. The manufacturing defect may lead to an unintended tailgate opening, a condition that may happen while driving or stationary.
Unsecured cargo may fall onto the road, posing an increased risk of accidents for other traffic participants. According to recall number REC-005602, a.k.a. campaign number RC20011ZB8, owners are required to contact their nearest dealer to schedule a service appointment. Of course, the remedy comes at no charge whatsoever to the affected owners.
It should be highlighted that Ram – not American Special Vehicles – is the company responsible for the misaligned tailgate strikers. The Stellantis-owned marque issued a recall in the United States of America at the beginning of December 2022 for no fewer than 1,244,078 pickups.
FCA US LLC, the group’s North American division, opened an investigation into this concern in July 2021 after receiving multiple reports of tailgates opening while driving. FCA US LLC identified 15 customer assistance records, 101 field reports, and a whopping 736 warranty claims with dates of receipt ranging from June 2019 to November 2022.
The strikers bear part numbers 06512865AA and 06512878AA. Similar to the Australian recall, FCA US LLC instructed U.S. dealers to identify if one or both strikers are misaligned. The fix shouldn’t take too long given that dealer techs need to adjust the striker alignment to the box.
Over in Australia, the Ram pickup sold no fewer than 6,149 units last year despite starting at 85,950 kangaroo bucks (make that 59,900 freedom eagles). At the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive specification available is a staggering 219,950 AUD (around 153,270 USD).
Converted to right-hand drive in Melbourne, the Ram 1500 for the Australian market is available in eight flavors, kicking off with the DS-generation Express Quad Cab, Crew Cab, and Warlock. The DT-generation Laramie Standard is up next, followed by the Limited RamBox. The heavier-duty 2500 and 3500 are available solely as Laramie Standard. The most expensive specification is – of course - the 1500 TRX.
As a brief refresher, the HEMI-engined truck flaunts 702 horsepower at 6,100 revolutions per minute and 650 pound-feet of torque at 4,800 revolutions per minute from a 6.2-liter V8. Converted to Australian units, that means 523 kW and 881 Nm. The only transmission available is an eight-speed automatic designed by ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Despite flaunting 35-inch tires, the Raptor’s worst nightmare hits 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds. The quarter mile is over in 12.9 seconds, and top speed is estimated at 118 mph (190 kph).
Unsecured cargo may fall onto the road, posing an increased risk of accidents for other traffic participants. According to recall number REC-005602, a.k.a. campaign number RC20011ZB8, owners are required to contact their nearest dealer to schedule a service appointment. Of course, the remedy comes at no charge whatsoever to the affected owners.
It should be highlighted that Ram – not American Special Vehicles – is the company responsible for the misaligned tailgate strikers. The Stellantis-owned marque issued a recall in the United States of America at the beginning of December 2022 for no fewer than 1,244,078 pickups.
FCA US LLC, the group’s North American division, opened an investigation into this concern in July 2021 after receiving multiple reports of tailgates opening while driving. FCA US LLC identified 15 customer assistance records, 101 field reports, and a whopping 736 warranty claims with dates of receipt ranging from June 2019 to November 2022.
The strikers bear part numbers 06512865AA and 06512878AA. Similar to the Australian recall, FCA US LLC instructed U.S. dealers to identify if one or both strikers are misaligned. The fix shouldn’t take too long given that dealer techs need to adjust the striker alignment to the box.
Over in Australia, the Ram pickup sold no fewer than 6,149 units last year despite starting at 85,950 kangaroo bucks (make that 59,900 freedom eagles). At the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive specification available is a staggering 219,950 AUD (around 153,270 USD).
Converted to right-hand drive in Melbourne, the Ram 1500 for the Australian market is available in eight flavors, kicking off with the DS-generation Express Quad Cab, Crew Cab, and Warlock. The DT-generation Laramie Standard is up next, followed by the Limited RamBox. The heavier-duty 2500 and 3500 are available solely as Laramie Standard. The most expensive specification is – of course - the 1500 TRX.
As a brief refresher, the HEMI-engined truck flaunts 702 horsepower at 6,100 revolutions per minute and 650 pound-feet of torque at 4,800 revolutions per minute from a 6.2-liter V8. Converted to Australian units, that means 523 kW and 881 Nm. The only transmission available is an eight-speed automatic designed by ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Despite flaunting 35-inch tires, the Raptor’s worst nightmare hits 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds. The quarter mile is over in 12.9 seconds, and top speed is estimated at 118 mph (190 kph).