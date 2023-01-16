Sophisticated Driving Simulator Enables Automakers to Carry Out Extensive Vehicle Testing

When it comes to building a vehicle, some people might forget about the importance of testing – it's one of the critical steps in bringing a concept to life. Before taking it on the road, manufacturers use driving simulators to try out their car's capabilities. One company specializing in such technology is Ansible Motion – for the first time, the Bay Zoltán Research Center in Hungary is providing open access to one of the world's most advanced driver-in-the-loop (DIL) simulators.

6 photos