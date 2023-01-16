Sophisticated Driving Simulator Enables Automakers to Carry Out Extensive Vehicle Testing

When it comes to building a vehicle, some people might forget about the importance of testing – it's one of the critical steps in bringing a concept to life. Before taking it on the road, manufacturers use driving simulators to try out their car's capabilities. One company specializing in such technology is Ansible Motion – for the first time, the Bay Zoltán Research Center in Hungary is providing open access to one of the world's most advanced driver-in-the-loop (DIL) simulators.
Driver-in-the-loop simulators create a genuinely immersive driving experience and allow people to participate in virtual test drives to evaluate their vehicles. The center I mentioned above is part of the expanding ZalaZONE automotive research and development park and is the latest facility to purchase Ansible Motion's Delta series S3 simulator.
This is a significant upgrade for the Bay Zoltán Research Center – it already has a growing number of research projects and access to various technologies regarding motorsport, electrification, and others. With the latest addition, Bay Zoltan expects to become a critical hub for developing and validating cutting-edge automotive technology in the region.
Its location certainly helps achieve this feat, as the center is near the Austrian, Slovenian, and Croatian borders. The automotive industry takes up a fifth of Hungary's exports and 8% of its economic output, and it's looking to attract even more European manufacturers and suppliers to Bay Zoltán. Furthermore, the Hungarian Minister of Technology and Industry, László Palkovics, said it's aiming for all German premium manufacturers to develop their vehicles in Hungary by 2030.
So, what does the infrastructure at Bay Zoltán enable you to do? Companies can model vehicles, generate specific scenarios and environments for the simulation, and apply them to passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and motorsport. Moreover, you can even test out autonomous driving and ADAS development.
But to understand how extensive testing truly is, I need to tell you more about the Delta series S3. The technology is fresh, as it was launched in 2022 – the dynamic motion driving simulator creates a fully integrated virtual environment.
Ansible Motion's DIL simulator is available in different versions with varying sizes and motion capabilities. The one available in Hungary features a specialized motion system, a true-to-life cabin (you can personalize however you want, even add a modified real car), a computing environment with open software architecture, and various other sensors and tools systems.
Regarding the software, the simulator is designed to be operated with, as the company stated, "virtually every automotive software package a customer would need, such as Hexagon VTD (environment and traffic scenarios), Cosworth Pi Toolbox (telemetry and data analysis), AVL VSM (vehicle modeling) and AVL Model.CONNECT (model integration and co-simulation)." By the way, AVL is a project partner that delivers engineering services and software stacks used in developing vehicles.
