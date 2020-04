Ram Rampage Is The Hellcat Muscle Truck We Need

The submitted work will be judged by Ralph Gilles, FCA Design Boss and Mark Trostle, Ram Trucks and Mopar Head of Exterior Design. This is a one-day challenge, albeit linked to the company's Drive for Desire challenge, which only targets high-school students ( here 's the project, as covered last month).In case you're looking forward to showcasing your work, make sure to follow the rules you'll find in the Instagram posts below, which come from the said designers. Note that the deadline for entry is April 9 at 5 p.m. ET and, unlike in the case of the student competition, which offers a scholarship, among others, there's no other prize apart from social media attention.The 707-pony Hellcat motor isn't the only aspect that makes the Rampage proposal attractive. For one, we're looking at a unibody truck, a lost species (at least as far as US dealerships are concerned) that used to be popular back in the day.Zooming in on the vehicle, we notice a Ram 1500 upper front fascia and hood, while the cabin only accommodates two people - right behind it, we have a compact bed, with its uncovered form inviting us to take a peek. As for the Rampage nameplate, this is a nod to the 1980s Dodge original, which was based on the then-front-wheel-drive Charger and Omni 024 (check this out in the image gallery above).I've already come across an attention-grabbing submission from Abimelec Arellano, a digital artist whose work often pleases our eyes and we'll discuss this in a dedicated story later today.PS: If you're wondering why we can see the yellow splitter guards, here are more details on this Mopar inside joke.