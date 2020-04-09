Ram Rampage Is The Hellcat Muscle Truck We Need

In case you're looking forward to showcasing your work, make sure to follow the rules you'll find in the Instagram posts below, which come from the said designers. Note that the deadline for entry is April 9 at 5 p.m. ET and, unlike in the case of the student competition, which offers a scholarship, among others, there's no other prize apart from social media attention.
The 707-pony Hellcat motor isn't the only aspect that makes the Rampage proposal attractive. For one, we're looking at a unibody truck, a lost species (at least as far as US dealerships are concerned) that used to be popular back in the day.
Zooming in on the vehicle, we notice a Ram 1500 upper front fascia and hood, while the cabin only accommodates two people - right behind it, we have a compact bed, with its uncovered form inviting us to take a peek. As for the Rampage nameplate, this is a nod to the 1980s Dodge original, which was based on the then-front-wheel-drive Charger and Omni 024 (check this out in the image gallery above).
I've already come across an attention-grabbing submission from Abimelec Arellano, a digital artist whose work often pleases our eyes and we'll discuss this in a dedicated story later today.
PS: If you're wondering why we can see the yellow splitter guards, here are more details on this Mopar inside joke.
View this post on Instagram
SKETCH BATTLE! @TrostleMark and I are challenging you to a sketch battle and taking over this week’s #DriveforDesign contest topic. We want to see your wickedest and most outrageous designs for a @RamTrucks While Drive for Design is for high school students, this battle is for anyone, in any country! Do it by yourself or make it a family-fun activity. Rules are on the second picture. We’ll celebrate our favorite sketches via Instagram this Friday, April 10. As an example our Ram studio designers had a little fun with this mash up! Meet the (fantasy) RAMpage! Deadline is tomorrow to make sure it is spontaneous so have fun with it! @fiatchrysler_na #FCAdesign
View this post on Instagram
SKETCH BATTLE! @RalphGilles and I are challenging you to a sketch battle and taking over this week’s #DriveforDesign contest topic. We want to see your wickedest and most outrageous designs for a @RamTrucks. While Drive for Design is for high school students, this battle is for anyone, in any country! Do it by yourself or make it a family-fun activity. We will Instagram our favorites this Friday, April 10. Need some inspiration? We'll go first. Meet RAMpage! Now, you go! Deadline to submit your sketch is Thursday, April 9 at 5 p.m. Eastern. Rules are posted on our sketch. #drivefordesign