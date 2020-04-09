Ram Rampage Is The Hellcat Muscle Truck We Need

View this post on Instagram

SKETCH BATTLE! @TrostleMark and I are challenging you to a sketch battle and taking over this week’s #DriveforDesign contest topic. We want to see your wickedest and most outrageous designs for a @RamTrucks While Drive for Design is for high school students, this battle is for anyone, in any country! Do it by yourself or make it a family-fun activity. Rules are on the second picture. We’ll celebrate our favorite sketches via Instagram this Friday, April 10. As an example our Ram studio designers had a little fun with this mash up! Meet the (fantasy) RAMpage! Deadline is tomorrow to make sure it is spontaneous so have fun with it! @fiatchrysler_na #FCAdesign

A post shared by @ ralphgilles on Apr 8, 2020 at 9:22am PDT