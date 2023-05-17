Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition Joins 2023 Lineup, Features Baja Yellow Paint

Ram appears to be milking out the remainder of the 2023 model year 1500 production output with special edition after special edition, all in the name of maximizing profits. The TRX Lunar Edition and Rebel Lunar Edition were revealed a week ago. Coming in hot pursuit, the Rebel Havoc Edition will join the limited-run siblings in extremely limited quantities.
First and foremost, how much does it cost? $70,310 plus $1,895 for the destination freight charge is the answer, and that sticker price alone squeezes out a plethora of potential customers in the market for an off-road pickup. How many will be produced? The Stellantis-owned truck manufacturer didn't say, and that's by design. Ram didn't mention how many examples of the Lunar Edition are available either, most likely to fool potential customers into believing that they're going to miss out if they don't put a deposit down as soon as possible.
This deplorable secrecy has another unwanted effect on dealers, who are much obliged to add market adjustments on said trucks because they're so rare. All told, it's a big mess.
The Havoc Edition, however, is a fine truck. Building on the TRX Havoc Edition, the Rebel Havoc Edition is offered exclusively as a Crew Cab with the 5'7" bed. The Baja Yellow paintwork makes it stand out from the standard Rebel. Highlights also include 18-inch wheels in gloss black, sideview mirrors in black, Rebel graphics on the besides and hood, black exterior badging, the same finish on the front and rear bumpers, and – not surprising anyone – a black grille.
That is the essence of the Havoc Edition, ladies and gents! Yellow paint and black detailing are deemed special by the automotive industry in this day and age, which is a sorry state of affairs for such an old and important American industry.
Half-ton Rebels come with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 as standard, but Havoc Editions upgrade to the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 that Ram is expected to discontinue no later than MY25 for the 3.0-liter Hurricane I6 twin-turbo lump of the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. The cam-in-block V8 is joined by the Rebel Level 2 equipment group, which – as a standalone option – retails at a rather princely $4,495.
That engine isn't your good ol' V8, but an eTorque mild hybrid. That means the alternator is gone in favor of a belt-driven motor generator that works in tandem with a 48-volt battery supplied by LG. For brief moments, it can assist the internal combustion engine with 130 pound-feet (176 Nm) of electrically-generated torque, hence the eTorque handle.
Rated at 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm), the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 eTorque is exclusively connected to a ZF-engineered automatic with eight forward gears. The Rebel Lebel 2 equipment group is a jumbo package that comprises everything from a 115-volt auxiliary power outlet to a 12-inch touchscreen and premium audio from Harman Kardon.
