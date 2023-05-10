New Ram TRX Lunar Edition Joins 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition for 2023 Model Year

Less than a week ago, Ram published a teaser clip on social media. The video's caption said that "a new force is coming," which led us to believe that a force-fed engine will debut for the 2024 model year. Turns out Ram wasn't referring to the 3.0L twin-turbo I6 that Jeep calls Hurricane in the 1500-based Wagoneer, but two special editions of the 2023 model year 1500 Rebel and TRX.

13 photos Photo: Ram / edited