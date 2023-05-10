New Ram TRX Lunar Edition Joins 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition for 2023 Model Year

Less than a week ago, Ram published a teaser clip on social media. The video's caption said that "a new force is coming," which led us to believe that a force-fed engine will debut for the 2024 model year. Turns out Ram wasn't referring to the 3.0L twin-turbo I6 that Jeep calls Hurricane in the 1500-based Wagoneer, but two special editions of the 2023 model year 1500 Rebel and TRX.
Available in very limited numbers at dealers nationwide, the Lunar Edition is a design package rather than a go-faster package. It's pretty expensive as well. In the Rebel's case, prices begin at $70,310 plus $1,895 for the destination freight charge. As for the no-nonsense TRX, make that a mind-bending $106,445 right off the bat.
What are you getting for the aforementioned stacks of cash? For starters, 12-inch touchscreen infotainment with Off-Road Pages and 18-inch wheels finished in gloss black. Finished in Ceramic Gray, the Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition is equipped with a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, 8-way power adjustments for the driver seat, black mirror caps, Rebel graphics on the hood and bed, a black front grille, black-finished bumpers, and… wait for it… black exterior badging.
Available with the Rebel Level 2 equipment group and 5.7-liter HEMI, the 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition is a mild hybrid. Its naturally-aspirated V8 is assisted by a belt-driven motor generator that summons up to 130 pound-feet (176 Nm), depending on the driving scenario, thanks to an LG-supplied battery pack. Peak output is rated at 395 ponies and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm).
There's no eTorque shenanigans under the hood of the TRX Lunar Edition, though. A 6.2-liter HEMI of the supercharged variety provides 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) on full song, therefore besting the Ford F-150 Raptor R. As opposed to the standard TRX, the Lunar Edition builds on the TRX Level 2 equipment group. This bad-boy truck is also finished in Ceramic Gray. Standard features include bead-lock wheels in black, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, TRX bed and hood graphics, a spray-in bedliner, and a bed step.
Surf Blue stitching adds a bit of color to the interior, which further sweetens the deal with embroidered TRX logos for the front seats. A special badge on the center console helps the Lunar Edition stand out from other variants of the TRX. Despite being insanely powerful, the TRX Lunar Edition is a safe truck as well due to pedestrian emergency braking and lane keep assist.
35-inch Goodyears are standard as opposed to 37-inch BFGs for the aforementioned F-150 Raptor R, the only true rival to the most powerful fossil-fuel truck in the half-ton segment. Despite its all-terrain rubber boots, the TRX is much obliged to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 4.5 seconds. The quarter mile is dealt with in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph (174 kph).
