2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel Revealed as Perfect Truck for All John Duttons Out There

There are many things to love about Yellowstone. Apart from the obvious Kevin Costner and the wonderful state of Montana, we of course have the Dutton family’s pickup trucks, the most impressive of which come in the form of Rams. Well, here’s a new one that could be added to the fleet.
Given how the series returns with season five in November, it may be a little late for the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel to be included in the series, but it would still make for a great addition to the garage of all of America’s John Duttons.
Presented on Thursday (September 29) by Ram, the 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel is supposed to bring the same Rebel styling we already saw in the 1500, and will be slotted between the Big Horn and Power Wagon.
The truck comes with an exterior design derived from the Power Wagon, but with some unique design touches, including a hood from Mopar and 18-inch wheels (20-inch ones are also available) wrapped in 33-inch off-road tires.
On the inside, the truck comes with three material choices, namely a cloth bench or bucket seat, a Bristol leather bench or bucket seat, and a full Natura Plus leather bucket seat.
Under the said Mopar hood the 2500 can hide either a 6.4-liter HEMI V8, delivering 410 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque, or the mighty 6.7-liter Cummins diesel, rated at 370 horsepower and 850 lb.-ft. of torque.
Depending on the final configuration, the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel provides a towing capacity of 16,870 pounds (3,116 kg), and can carry 3,140 pounds (1,424 kg) of payload.
The trucks is equipped with an electronic rear locker and rear limited-slip differential, skid plates, and can optionally be fitted with a 12,000 pounds (5,443 pounds) Warn winch.
Ram says this new version of the 2500 will hit the market in the last quarter of the year, and will be priced at $75,450 plus $2,095 destination (Canada pricing).
