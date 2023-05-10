iPhone Keeps Spamming 911 With False Emergency Calls, Still a Necessary Evil

The crash detection technology available on the latest-generation iPhones has rapidly evolved to become a double-edged sword.
On the one hand, it's very clear that such a system can come in handy when you're involved in a severe crash. Crash detection uses iPhone sensors, such as the accelerometer and the gyroscope, to determine whether you've been in a car accident. The device can automatically call 911 and provide the first responders with the location of the crash if the owner does not respond to input.
On the other hand, crash detection proved rather unreliable so far. The system keeps calling emergency services for no reason, as its sensors incorrectly determine that the owner might have been involved in a crash.
Case in point, dispatchers in Johnson County, Indiana who sent the first responders to the location of a presumed crash. The information was provided by an iPhone that automatically dialed 911, telling the operator that the device's owner was "in a severe crash."
After arriving at the scene, the emergency teams found no crash. An iPhone was sitting on the ground, presumably after it fell from a car. This is probably how the crash detection system was triggered and how the 911 call was activated.
However, the number of false calls skyrocketed in the last few months. People carrying their iPhones in their pockets or backpacks ended up dialing 911 after falling while skiing or riding rollercoasters. Because the smartphones were not in their hands, owners could not hear the iPhone asking for input, so the device eventually called emergency services.
Apple has already tried to fine-tune the system, but authorities claim they're continuously spammed with false calls from iPhones. Dispatchers in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, claim that they received no more, no less than 300 calls triggered by the crash detection system. All of them were unintentional.
Authorities explain that once you detect that your iPhone or Apple Watch dials 911, it's critical not to hang up. If the call was made, the operators then try to call back, eventually losing precious time that could be used to help others. The best thing you can do is to stay on the phone and tell the operator what happened. "You're not in trouble," emergency services say.
On the other hand, disabling crash detection isn't a good idea either. The system has already proved it can save people's lives after massive accidents.
As such, the right way to go is to keep crash detection activated on your iPhone but treat it carefully, especially if the emergency calls are triggered incorrectly. If anything, stay on the line and talk to the operator. If you want to disable the feature completely, you must go to Settings > Emergency SOS and look for an option called "Call After Severe Crash."
