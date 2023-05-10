Apple Watch Saves Hit-And-Run Victim's Life, That's Why We Need Technology

Many consider certain features of new-generation devices, including phones and smartwatches, nothing more than marketing stunts supposed to help parent companies boost sales.
As the world's number one smartwatch, Apple Watch often falls in this category, with critics claiming the Cupertino-based tech giant is particularly focused on making the device more revolutionary than it is.
However, the fall detection feature bundled with the Apple Watch proved to be a life-saving idea on multiple occasions. And the same thing happened one more time this month when a Minnesota man's life was saved by the smartwatch.
Michael Brodkorb recalls taking just a few steps into the street in front of his home when a car came around the corner and hit him directly. The impact was brutal, with the man eventually falling to the ground without being able to move.
The Apple Watch he was wearing detected the fall and triggered a system that eventually helped save the man's life.
The fall detection feature relies on sensor data to determine whether the wearer took a fall. The smartwatch displays a prompt, asking for input from the owner. If no input is provided, Apple Watch automatically calls emergency services and provides essential data, such as the location of the incident. Additionally, it also reaches out to emergency contacts configured on the iPhone.
In Brodkorb's case, Apple Watch helped both his family and the first responders find them faster, with the man eventually rushed to the hospital where he was treated for injured ribs and tailbone. The driver never stopped, but his family reached out to the police to report the accident.
The proud Apple Watch customer decided to reach out to Apple's CEO Tim Cook specifically to share his story and how the smartwatch saved his life. To his surprise, Cook actually replied, explaining that saving people's lives is the main reason these features exist in the first place.
Sure enough, the whole story has great marketing potential, but the truth is features like fall detection and Crash Detection really come in handy when the worst happens. Crash Detection, for example, helps determine whether you've been involved in an accident using iPhone 14 sensors. The smartphone can then reach out to the first responders with information on your location.
On the other hand, it's not a secret that such systems are still in their early days and sometimes make false calls to emergency teams. Earlier this year, the iPhone 14 Crash Detection was deemed a big headache for emergency services operators, as the smartphone incorrectly detected accidents when people were skiing or riding rollercoasters.
Apple is continuously trying to fine-tune its systems, but more work is required on this front, especially as the potential to save people's lives is there and needs to be further developed.
However, the fall detection feature bundled with the Apple Watch proved to be a life-saving idea on multiple occasions. And the same thing happened one more time this month when a Minnesota man's life was saved by the smartwatch.
Michael Brodkorb recalls taking just a few steps into the street in front of his home when a car came around the corner and hit him directly. The impact was brutal, with the man eventually falling to the ground without being able to move.
The Apple Watch he was wearing detected the fall and triggered a system that eventually helped save the man's life.
The fall detection feature relies on sensor data to determine whether the wearer took a fall. The smartwatch displays a prompt, asking for input from the owner. If no input is provided, Apple Watch automatically calls emergency services and provides essential data, such as the location of the incident. Additionally, it also reaches out to emergency contacts configured on the iPhone.
In Brodkorb's case, Apple Watch helped both his family and the first responders find them faster, with the man eventually rushed to the hospital where he was treated for injured ribs and tailbone. The driver never stopped, but his family reached out to the police to report the accident.
The proud Apple Watch customer decided to reach out to Apple's CEO Tim Cook specifically to share his story and how the smartwatch saved his life. To his surprise, Cook actually replied, explaining that saving people's lives is the main reason these features exist in the first place.
Sure enough, the whole story has great marketing potential, but the truth is features like fall detection and Crash Detection really come in handy when the worst happens. Crash Detection, for example, helps determine whether you've been involved in an accident using iPhone 14 sensors. The smartphone can then reach out to the first responders with information on your location.
On the other hand, it's not a secret that such systems are still in their early days and sometimes make false calls to emergency teams. Earlier this year, the iPhone 14 Crash Detection was deemed a big headache for emergency services operators, as the smartphone incorrectly detected accidents when people were skiing or riding rollercoasters.
Apple is continuously trying to fine-tune its systems, but more work is required on this front, especially as the potential to save people's lives is there and needs to be further developed.