Turns Out Apple’s Innovations Can Really Save People’s Lives

31 Oct 2022, 12:54 UTC ·
One of the highlights of the latest-generation Apple Watch, including here both the Series 8 and the Ultra, is Crash Detection.
As anyone can easily figure out given this feature has a self-explanatory name, Crash Detection uses the sensors on the Apple Watch to determine whether or not you may have been involved in an accident.

The smartwatch then displays a message on the screen, as well as an alert, to ask for input from the owner. If no response is offered, the device can automatically dial 911 and provide the operator with essential information for the first responders, including the location of the potential crash.

This system has recently saved the life of a driver who slammed into a pole at high speed.

Indianapolis resident Nolan Abell says he purchased an Apple Watch Series 8 only a few days before the crash, and thanks to the system being enabled by default, he survived a major accident.

Nolan says the emergency teams reached the location of the crash in just five minutes, as the Apple Watch was capable of sharing the full information with the 911 operator after automatically starting the call. The driver explains the Apple Watch detected the collision pretty fast, and after asking for input from him with an audio notification, it reached out to emergency services.

Needless to say, Apple’s Crash Detection is quite a brilliant idea, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s always this effective. Actually, it isn’t, as buyers of the new-generation Apple Watch have discovered that Crash Detection sometimes kicks in even in the most unusual moments, such as when riding a rollercoaster.

Of course, it’ll take a little bit more time for Apple to fine-tune the crash detection algorithms, but at the end of the day, this recent incident proves that the foundation of the tech is there, and it’s already serving its purpose quite alright.


