Apple Introduces Lifesaving Crash Detection Feature for the iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8

Apple has just announced its new series of products, the iPhone 14 and the Watch Series 8. I won't go into detail about the specs; I just want to point out an innovative feature that will probably turn out to save lives.
The tech giant has introduced groundbreaking critical safety capabilities for its brand-new lineup, Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite.
The Crash Detection feature makes use of the Apple Watch's new high dynamic range gyroscope and a dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs. It can now discern severe car crashes and provide assistance when we need it the most. Besides these two components, the iPhone's barometer will detect cabin pressure changes, the GPS will test for speed changes, and the microphone will recognize loud noises typical of a car crash.
The input from all these components will be analyzed and, using Apple-designed motion algorithms from over a million hours of real-world driving and crash record data, the phone will make an accurate decision on whether to dial emergency services. The algorithm was created based on tests simulating head-on, rear-end, side-impact, and rollover crashes.
When combined with the Apple Watch, the Crash Detection service will utilize both devices to provide help more efficiently. The notification will appear on the watch’s screen, and the user will have 10 seconds to respond before emergency services will be contacted via the phone if it’s in range.
The iPhone 14 also debuts the Emergency SOS via satellite, in case you need to reach emergency services when outside cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The custom components deeply integrated with the software will allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite. The device will ask a few vital questions to assess the situation and then direct the user to point in a specific direction to facilitate the connection with the satellite. The questionnaire is relayed to Apple-trained specialists who will call on behalf of the user.
This new technology will also allow iPhone users to share their location with the Find My app when there’s no cellular or Wi-Fi connection. Unfortunately, the Emergency SOS via satellite will only be available to US and Canada users starting in November, and the service will be free for two years.
