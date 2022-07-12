Radar Makes Its Official Premiere With the RD6, the Brand's Electric Pickup Truck

When the first images of Geely’s electric pickup truck emerged, we said it had Rivian in mind. The Chinese titan confirmed that with the official premiere of the vehicle, called Radar RD6. Based on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the unibody pickup truck is only the first of a series of outdoor lifestyle vehicles.
According to Geely, Radar Auto is already developing SUVs and even ATVs besides pickup trucks. All of them will be electric to “allow users to explore the world in a more sustainable way.” That is part of the mission the brand’s CEO, Lin Shi Quan, has for it. The executive said: “Understanding this new market segment and creating a new brand specifically for these unique users has been the highlight of my career so far.”
Geely wants to make sure this Rivian competitor is not connected to any of the other company’s brands more than the absolutely necessary. The RD6 was designed by Peter Horbury, the man who created the first-generation Volvo S80 and the ECC concept. The British designer is Geely’s Executive Vice President of Design.
Radar Auto will have its own research and development (R&D) facility in Hangzhou. In fact, it will also have its own factory, fully prepared to make EVs: it is in Zibo, Shandong. This factory was announced in January 2020 and has a production capacity of 150,000 units per year. Geely promised RD6 buyers would begin to receive it in the fourth quarter of 2022. In other words, in a bit more than two months.
Geely promised it would disclose the technical specifications for the RD6 “in due course.” So far, we believe it competes in size with the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, even if Geely’s PR person in China said it would be about the size of a Toyota Hilux.
While Geely has not spoken about the American market, Radar Auto will focus on “a new generation of global consumers.” Apart from pickup trucks getting more popular in China, the new brand will also bet on foreign markets in which outdoor lifestyle vehicles sell well. In other words, it may become worldwide what Rivian aims to be in the American market. Somebody has to step on the accelerator pedal – and hope it does not break.
