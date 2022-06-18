Geely Wants to Challenge Rivian With Radar and New Electric Pickup Trucks

Rivian says it is a company focused on outdoor adventures. As clever as that sound in a market that only buys SUVs, pickup trucks, and crossovers, that is also a limitation if you want to sell more conventional vehicles. For Geely, that is not a problem: the Chinese titan can just create a brand. That’s precisely what it did with Radar, a brand for those that enjoy driving on trails.
The brand’s first vehicle was briefly revealed in a video during its official introduction. Thankfully, some of the folks there were fast enough to grab a picture and match it to patent images that emerged about one month ago.
In May, multiple websites published the first pictures of the yet unnamed Radar product. According to Ash Sutcliffe, Geely’s external PR manager, the new electric pickup truck is about the same size as a Toyota Hilux. That means it is around 5.30 meters (208.7 inches) long and has a wheelbase of about 3.10 m (122 in).
As often happens in these cases, we have yet to learn more about the vehicle and its technical specifications. There is no information on how big the battery pack is nor about the range the new electric pickup truck will offer. Either Geely will talk about it, or the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) will disclose what we need to know on one of its famous declaration information documents.
Curiously, CarNewsChina wrote that pickup trucks are becoming more popular in the Chinese market, which could explain the investment in the new brand. Geely could also decide to export Radar products to the U.S. thanks to its partnership with Renault in South Korea. The bad news is that the Chicken Tax still applies to vehicles made there, so the only way for Geely to sell Radar pickup trucks to American customers would be to build them locally. If it happens, it will take quite a while.
