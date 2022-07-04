Radar Electric Pickup Truck Shows What a Ford Maverick on Batteries Would Be Like

On July 1, Geely shared the first official pictures of its new electric pickup truck. So far, only the brand’s name has been revealed, and we talked about it on June 18: it’s called Radar. Luckily, we also have some pictures of the undisguised vehicle and a better idea of its dimensions, thanks to the images Geely shared.
The people and bikes the images bring show that the Radar pickup truck is about the same size as the Ford Maverick, perhaps even a bit smaller. In our previous article about it, we said the vehicle would be a Toyota Hilux competitor, which is 5.30 meters (208.7 inches) long, but it does not seem that long and does not seem to have a body-on-frame structure. The Maverick is 199.7-in (5.07-m) long.
Leaked images of the production Radar pickup truck show that it has six power outlets on the right side of the bed’s wall. That speaks about vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities. We would not be surprised if the left side of the bed’s wall also had six other power outlets. That will make it a helpful tool for people that have to work in remote areas. It will also be useful for camping fans.
Pickup trucks are starting to pick up in China due to a pursuit of a healthier and more adventurous lifestyle. The images Geely shared of the disguised Radar electric pickup truck show it wants to promote it as a leisure vehicle more than as a handy work tool. Having a brand solely for these pickup trucks is another strong sign of that trend.
Rivian follows a similar marketing strategy with its vehicles. The R2 platform should offer smaller vehicles, possibly the same size as the Toyota Hilux. The American EV maker would need an R3 platform to compete with Radar’s first product. Luckily for Rivian, Geely has no production facility in the U.S. to avoid the Chicken Tax. The bad news is that the Chinese titan can sell the Radar everywhere else, which will make things harder for Rivian in a predictable international expansion.
