R107-Series 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380 SL Comes Up for Grabs in Unexpected Place

Before Mercedes-AMG took over the production duties for the latest R232 SL-Class, the series was not necessarily a high-performance two-door (coupe or roadster) but rather a fashion statement of comfort and luxury, sprinkled with a bit of oomph.
So, perhaps not everyone likes the new way forward toward ultra-high performance that was adopted by the current generation. Or maybe people just love the classic car vibes, above all – even the mystery of understanding why an R107-series example popped up in the most unexpected sales place.
This R107-series 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380 SL that is draped in black and lots of chrome on the outside and gray cloth/vinyl plus ‘timber’ details on the inside is an alleged “one-of-one” that now sends all those classic car vibes out of the inventory of San Diego-based Champion Motoring. The dealership is usually a provider of utterly modern exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs, but on this occasion has prepared something vintage.
One would better understand the conundrum, as this aftermarket outlet is in the habit of hooking up VIPs like Floyd Mayweather with bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinans or NFL’s Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Dierrias J. Humphries Jr. with murdered-out Caddy Escalades riding aired on 26-inch wheels! So, it is no surprise that a 1985 SL will stick out like a vintage cactus in the contemporary desert of baller whips.
Well, the daringness to stand out is much appreciated – unlike the traditional lack of details. They only reveal this 1985 Merc’ in 380 SL attire is up for grabs, is an alleged “1-of-1” example, has classical flawless restoration vibes, and its next owner will enjoy this convertible car for a long time from now due to a “very low miles” reading currently appearing on the odometer.
Of course, any other details, including the pesky issue of pricing, are just a DM away…
This R107-series 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380 SL that is draped in black and lots of chrome on the outside and gray cloth/vinyl plus ‘timber’ details on the inside is an alleged “one-of-one” that now sends all those classic car vibes out of the inventory of San Diego-based Champion Motoring. The dealership is usually a provider of utterly modern exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs, but on this occasion has prepared something vintage.
One would better understand the conundrum, as this aftermarket outlet is in the habit of hooking up VIPs like Floyd Mayweather with bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinans or NFL’s Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Dierrias J. Humphries Jr. with murdered-out Caddy Escalades riding aired on 26-inch wheels! So, it is no surprise that a 1985 SL will stick out like a vintage cactus in the contemporary desert of baller whips.
Well, the daringness to stand out is much appreciated – unlike the traditional lack of details. They only reveal this 1985 Merc’ in 380 SL attire is up for grabs, is an alleged “1-of-1” example, has classical flawless restoration vibes, and its next owner will enjoy this convertible car for a long time from now due to a “very low miles” reading currently appearing on the odometer.
Of course, any other details, including the pesky issue of pricing, are just a DM away…