This Blacked-Out Audi Q8 Is All for Seattle Seahawks' Rashaad Penny

Athletes and cars go hand in hand like peanut butter and jelly. They usually love driving fast, expensive cars, and the more expensive, the better. Now the Seattle Seahawks player Rashaad Penny has just splurged on a murdered-out Audi Q8.
Rashaad contacted Champion Motoring for the project, which is a top-choice dealership among athletes and other famous names. The dealership provides its customers with customized vehicles equipped to fit all their needs.
In this case, Rashaad Penny went for a 2022 Audi Q8. The official page of the dealership shared several pictures of the murdered-out satin black exterior with a fully black interior.
The NFL star went for the base model, which flexes a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine that chunks out 350 horsepower (340 ps) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, sent to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission produced by ZF Friedrichshafen and via the all-wheel drive quattro system.
The stylish mid-size SUV coupe is able to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 5.6 seconds, with a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph). It comes with a starting price of $70,300 before taxes and options.
The Q8 is luxurious, comfortable, and spacious, offering a lot of trunk space, with a capacity of 605 liters and up to 1,755 liters with the backrest of the rear seats folded down. It offers five seats and plenty of space and legroom for the passengers in the rear seats.
According to Champion Motoring, Penny’s new SUV coupe is “fully loaded,” and has been fitted with matching 24-inch aftermarket wheels from Forgiato. After he posted the set of pictures, Rashaad also jumped in the comment section, adding several fire emojis, therefore showing his approval.
There’s no information on what cars Penny drove before this, but in 2018, he shared a video of him treating his dad to a brand-new GMC Yukon Denali to show his appreciation for what he’d done for him, and you can see the video below. Now it was his turn to treat himself, and he will definitely enjoy driving his blacked-out Audi.
