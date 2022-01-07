Quite a Phenomenal Flight, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Fly in an Embraer Phenom 300E

After spending the New Year in Byron Bay, Australia, singer Rita Ora and director Taika Waititi returned to Sydney, in a private jet from Brazilian company Embraer, the Phenom 300E.
Still going strong, the British singer Rita Ora and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi spent the holidays together on the east coast in Australia, in Byron Bay. But now, they returned to their day-to-day life in Sydney, and they did so by flying private, naturally.
Taika Waititi has a net worth of $13 million, and, adding Rita Ora’s $30 million net worth, one couldn’t be surprised their choice was a very modern jet.
The Brazilian company Embraer introduced the 300E in 2018, which was an upgraded version of its 300 models, with a redesigned interior. In 2020, they updated the model once more, and announced the Phenom 300E, with upgraded engines.
The 2020 Phenom 300E model is powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW535E turbofan engines, each producing 3,478 lb-ft (4,715 Nm). It can reach a cruising speed of Mach 0.69 (464 knots) has a range of 2,010 nautical miles and a top speed of Mach 0.80 (533 knots). The jet is certified as a single-pilot plane. It’s also the fastest and longest-range single-pilot certified jet currently on the market.
The light jet has a maximum capacity of 11 passengers, which includes crew members (with one or two pilots). The most popular layout in the passenger cabin has eight seats, and a two-place divan included. There is a belted toilet seat in the lavatory, approved for takeoff and landing (yes, you read that right!) and two seats in the cockpit.
If you’re wondering how much it costs to own a jet like this, the base price is $9.65 million. When it comes to renting, it has an approximate $3,350 hourly rate.
The trip from Byron Bay to Syndey didn’t take too long, as the average time is around one hour and a half, but Rita Ora and Taika Waititi surely traveled in style.
