Quite a Phenomenal Flight, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Fly in an Embraer Phenom 300E

Still going strong, the British singer Rita Ora and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi spent the holidays together on the east coast in Australia, in Byron Bay. But now, they returned to their day-to-day life in Sydney, and they did so by flying private, naturally.Taika Waititi has a net worth of $13 million, and, adding Rita Ora’s $30 million net worth, one couldn’t be surprised their choice was a very modern jet.The Brazilian company Embraer introduced the 300E in 2018, which was an upgraded version of its 300 models, with a redesigned interior. In 2020, they updated the model once more, and announced the Phenom 300E, with upgraded engines.The 2020 Phenom 300E model is powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW535E turbofan engines, each producing 3,478 lb-ft (4,715 Nm). It can reach a cruising speed of Mach 0.69 (464 knots) has a range of 2,010 nautical miles and a top speed of Mach 0.80 (533 knots). The jet is certified as a single-pilot plane. It’s also the fastest and longest-range single-pilot certified jet currently on the market.The light jet has a maximum capacity of 11 passengers, which includes crew members (with one or two pilots). The most popular layout in the passenger cabin has eight seats, and a two-place divan included. There is a belted toilet seat in the lavatory, approved for takeoff and landing (yes, you read that right!) and two seats in the cockpit.If you’re wondering how much it costs to own a jet like this, the base price is $9.65 million. When it comes to renting, it has an approximate $3,350 hourly rate.The trip from Byron Bay to Syndey didn’t take too long, as the average time is around one hour and a half, but Rita Ora and Taika Waititi surely traveled in style.