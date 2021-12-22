Republic Airways Bringing eVTOLs to the U.S., Wants to Also Train Future UAM Experts

We are just a few years away from flying in air taxis – at least, this is what most eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) developers are telling us. Several urban air mobility (UAM) companies and renowned airlines have launched partnerships in various parts of the world, gearing up for this phenomenon that’s about to change air transportation.
The eVTOLs developed by Eve Air Mobility, the UAM spin-off of the well-known aircraft manufacturer Embraer, are coming to the U.S. Up to 200 of these aircraft will be flying over Boston, New York, and Washington D.C. That’s the result of a recent partnership between Eve and Republic Airways, with the goal of establishing a strategic UAM network across the Central and East Coast areas.
This collaboration comes as a natural extension of the long-time relationship of the two companies. One of the biggest regional airlines in the U.S., Republic currently operates a fleet of over 200 Embraer 170/175 aircraft. Before the UAM flights can take place in Republic’s area of operation, the two partners intend to focus on the requirements of future AOCs (Airline Operating Certificates) for the Eve eVTOL. There’s also a potential for other types of eVTOLs for different services, that needs to be further explored.
An interesting aspect of this collaboration is that it will also focus on preparing the workforce required for this new trend in urban mobility. Once the infrastructure for eVTOLs will be set up, specialized personnel will be needed for all the tasks related to UAM operations.
A few years ago, Republic had launched the Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy, a training school for pilots and technicians, in Indianapolis. The advanced training technologies implemented here make LIFT the perfect option for training future eVTOL specialists as well.
Although Eve hasn’t disclosed too many technical details about its aircraft, the impressive number of partnerships established throughout the world proves that its concept is a promising one. After all, it’s backed by one of the most reputable manufacturers in the aviation industry. People in Boston, New York, and Washington D.C. will get to check that out for themselves in the near future.
