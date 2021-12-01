Pratt & Whitney Joins the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Race, Together With Embraer

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is one of the keywords of 2021 when it comes to the aerospace industry. Although various alternatives to jet fuel have been researched for decades, this year marked the acceleration of this transition process, with several milestones for some of the biggest names in the industry. Two other big players are now joining the “green jet fuel” competition.
Embraer and Pratt & Whitney have already been partnering for a long time, successfully combining the aircraft design mastery of one with the top-level performance engines of the other. Now, they want to take things a step further by integrating SAF on their aircraft. Currently, aviation regulations allow airplanes to operate with SAF only up to 50%, blended with kerosene.
The industry’s top goal is to eventually obtain the certification of 100% SAF. But, in order for that to happen, numerous studies and flight tests are required. This is why every step in this direction is important in order to get everyone closer to this main objective.
The two companies have announced that they have kicked off studies dedicated to this alternative fuel, with plans for future ground and flight tests. The aircraft used in these tests will be an Embraer E195-E2, powered by a Pratt & Whitney GTF engine. This model is not only the largest aircraft in Embraer’s E-Jet E2 family but also one of the most innovative, specifically designed to improve fuel efficiency on high-density routes.
Built with several aerodynamic upgrades, including the design of its wings, the E195-E2 is meant for long flights. According to the manufacturer, it improves fuel efficiency by more than 24%, compared to the previous generation E195. But Embraer wants to cut CO2 emissions even further by introducing SAF.
Pratt & Whitney is the perfect partner for that, as it has been testing this alternative fuel for almost two decades. Embraer has also taken several steps for innovation, including the development of the first certified ethanol-powered aircraft, introduced in 2004.
This new collaboration is another milestone that will help aviation reach its net zero emissions target by 2050.
The industry’s top goal is to eventually obtain the certification of 100% SAF. But, in order for that to happen, numerous studies and flight tests are required. This is why every step in this direction is important in order to get everyone closer to this main objective.
The two companies have announced that they have kicked off studies dedicated to this alternative fuel, with plans for future ground and flight tests. The aircraft used in these tests will be an Embraer E195-E2, powered by a Pratt & Whitney GTF engine. This model is not only the largest aircraft in Embraer’s E-Jet E2 family but also one of the most innovative, specifically designed to improve fuel efficiency on high-density routes.
Built with several aerodynamic upgrades, including the design of its wings, the E195-E2 is meant for long flights. According to the manufacturer, it improves fuel efficiency by more than 24%, compared to the previous generation E195. But Embraer wants to cut CO2 emissions even further by introducing SAF.
Pratt & Whitney is the perfect partner for that, as it has been testing this alternative fuel for almost two decades. Embraer has also taken several steps for innovation, including the development of the first certified ethanol-powered aircraft, introduced in 2004.
This new collaboration is another milestone that will help aviation reach its net zero emissions target by 2050.