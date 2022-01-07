Extreme Closeup of F-22 Raptors in Close Formation Over Mount Fuji Is Pure Visual Poetry

We’re used to U.S. Air Force personnel using their photography skills to snap the incredible machines they use during their working hours. Without fear of letting enemies in on some secret feature of its airplanes, the USAF constantly releases these pics to the public.
For a while now we’ve been running coverage on these USAF photos, first because they’re a great opportunity for us to learn more about military hardware, and secondly because, let’s face it, some of these pics are absolutely incredible to look at.
Like the one we have here, snapped using a Nikon camera by an Air Force Senior Airman back in April last year, and recently made public by the branch.
The photographer was sitting inside one of the planes making up a large aerial formation. It included the KC-135 Stratotanker the four F-22 Raptors seen in this pic were chasing during a “fifth-generation fighter training” exercise over in Japan.
At one point, the five planes line up for a perfect shot of incredible pieces of engineering, flying in close formation over clouds and the snowy peak of Japan’s Mount Fuji.
The Raptors are deployed with the 199th Fighter Squadron, headquartered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. At the time when this photo was taken, the unit was operating out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.
The KC-135 Stratotanker on the other hand, not visible in this pic, is deployed by the 909th Air Refueling Squadron based at the Kadena Air Base in the same country.
Seeing so many Raptors deployed at the same time is not something that happens every day. The thing was in production for just six years after its first operational flight, and under 200 of them were ever made by Lockheed Martin.
The F-22 is only deployed in the service of the American military.
