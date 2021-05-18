President Joe Biden Drives the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, Loves Its Acceleration

During the event, chief engineer Linda Zhang told Biden the weight of the battery cells. These babies tip the scales at more than 1,800 pounds (816 kilograms), which translates to a capacity of more than 100 kWh. Self-described engineering nerd John Osborn says we’re actually dealing with 112 kWh, which is a lot but not enough to match the 180-kWh Rivian R1T.
Expected only as a SuperCrew with the 5.5-foot box in the first instance, the F-150 Lightning further differs from its combustion-engined siblings in terms of suspension technology. The rear end is fully independent, which should help the Lightning give the coil-sprung Ram 1500 and F-150 Raptor a run for their money. On second thought, the Lightning will struggle in this regard because the weight of the EV stuff translates to stiffer springs and shocks.
To be revealed on May 19th at the Dearborn, Michigan headquarters, the half-ton pickup with e-AWD is expected to be the most powerful F-150 yet. It remains to be seen, however, if the Lightning will exceed the output figures of the 5.2-liter Predator V8-engined Raptor R that will roll out next year.
Quick, someone ask him the starting price, battery range and power specs https://t.co/EPTk6C5Nva— Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinez_AN) May 18, 2021
“I wanted to be here the day before you show the next generation of the best selling vehicle in America. Thank you for showing how we win the future.” -President Joe Biden #F150 pic.twitter.com/hU4AUT1Fz2— Mark Truby (@mtruby) May 18, 2021
And there it is. The electric @Ford F-150 Lightning ahead of comments by @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/IF0baIT55w— Michael Wayland (@MikeWayland) May 18, 2021
Ford official tells @POTUS the F-150 EV battery weighs 1,800 pounds (You can't say we are not sharing that product information at this time if the president asks you a question)— davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) May 18, 2021
That would be roughly a 112 kWh battery, FWIW. https://t.co/cUuDYBdan6— John Osborn ????????? (@john_osborn) May 18, 2021