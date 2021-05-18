President Joe Biden Drives the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, Loves Its Acceleration

AWD

kWh

EV

Quick, someone ask him the starting price, battery range and power specs https://t.co/EPTk6C5Nva — Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinez_AN) May 18, 2021

“I wanted to be here the day before you show the next generation of the best selling vehicle in America. Thank you for showing how we win the future.” -President Joe Biden #F150 pic.twitter.com/hU4AUT1Fz2 — Mark Truby (@mtruby) May 18, 2021

And there it is. The electric @Ford F-150 Lightning ahead of comments by @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/IF0baIT55w — Michael Wayland (@MikeWayland) May 18, 2021

Ford official tells @POTUS the F-150 EV battery weighs 1,800 pounds (You can't say we are not sharing that product information at this time if the president asks you a question) — davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) May 18, 2021

That would be roughly a 112 kWh battery, FWIW. https://t.co/cUuDYBdan6 — John Osborn ?????‍???? (@john_osborn) May 18, 2021