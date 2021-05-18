2021 Ford Bronco Confirmed With 10R60 Transmission, Some Customers Aren’t Happy

Developed in collaboration with General Motors, although it’s mainly a Ford design, the 10-speed transmission introduced for the 2017 model year is available in many flavors. The one in the Explorer ST, for example, is called 10R60 because it’s rated at 600 Nm while the Explorer PHEV flaunts the 10R80 with a torque rating of 800 Nm (590 pound-feet).

95 photos