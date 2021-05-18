2021 Ford Bronco Confirmed With 10R60 Transmission, Some Customers Aren’t Happy

Developed in collaboration with General Motors, although it’s mainly a Ford design, the 10-speed transmission introduced for the 2017 model year is available in many flavors. The one in the Explorer ST, for example, is called 10R60 because it’s rated at 600 Nm while the Explorer PHEV flaunts the 10R80 with a torque rating of 800 Nm (590 pound-feet).
The Ford Motor Company never mentioned which of these variants is optionally available in the Bronco, but as the headline implies, the mystery has been solved. According to Bronco6G forum member BBSanctuary, the 10-speed transmission is listed in the parts catalog as the 10R60, which is the less durable light-duty automatic. As expected, prospective customers aren’t happy with the Dearborn-based brand’s choice for their off-road rigs.
First of all, 600 Nm translates to 443 pound-feet of torque, which is very close to the 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. Bronco customers who intend to remap the ECU for more performance will have to beef up the automatic tranny, but that’s not the only problem with the 10R60.
The most the Bronco is capable of towing is 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms) with the Class II Trailer Tow Package, which is a perfect match for the Jeep Wrangler. Be that as it may, we shouldn’t forget that Ford utilizes the ladder frame of the Ranger for the Bronco. The outgoing truck features the 10R80, which is why the Ford Ranger offers up to 7,500 pounds (3,402 kilograms).
Adding insult to injury, the diesel-equipped Wrangler boasts 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) of torque from the 8HP75 designed by ZF Friedrichshafen. We also have to remember that the Sasquatch Package rolls on 35-inch tires that aren’t exactly light, rubber shoes that put additional stress on the 10R60 box.
As mentioned beforehand, Ford never used the alphanumeric designation of the transmission even when it published the final specs of the Bronco. After one too many delays and more than 125,000 firm orders placed, it’s high time for the Blue Oval to treat Bronco customers with a little more respect.
