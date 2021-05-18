Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Teaser Reveals Vehicle-Wide Light Signature

We’ve known for quite some time that Ford will double down on the eco-friendliness of the best-selling F-Series by adding an all-electric version alongside the 2021 F-150 Hybrid. And as the teaser campaign is finally ready to come full circle, we are treated to increasingly revealing information.
Because U.S. automakers know very well (well, except for Stellantis, it seems) that Tesla might pull another zero-emissions rabbit out of the Cybertruck hat, General Motors and Ford decided they needed a proper fully electric response to the new threat.
After all, the pickup truck market seemed like the last redoubt against those battery-powered things looking to make ICE vehicles history. GM chose its GMC subsidiary to try and properly revive the Hummer nameplate, but for the Blue Oval, there was really no other way than to deliver an electric F-150.
And we’ve known it was coming for a very long time. Now the wait is almost over, as we’re mere hours away from one of the most important vehicle introductions of the year. After a long and arduous teaser campaign, Ford now keeps things nice and short and has decided that everything will become official come May 19th (at 9:30 pm, Eastern Time).
Interestingly, we have learned quite a lot about the all-electric F-150 just recently. We know it’s going to be called the F-150 Lightning and that it should reach dealerships next spring, probably as a 2023 model year. That’s if everything goes as planned and Ford doesn’t pull another Bronco on everyone.
But that’s another story, and we need to focus on the Lightning because Ford just highlighted its brilliant (quite literally, it’s very illuminated) front-end design. That’s the one that really matters with a pickup truck, as the rear doesn’t give much leeway in terms of styling to the designers for obvious reasons.
As previously teased, the Blue Oval is joining the vehicle-wide LED craze, and the F-150 Lightning is certainly going to live up to its name in terms of luminous capabilities. For the rest of the specs, we need to wait a little longer—or much longer if the company decides to proceed the same way it did with the 2021 F-150 Raptor and withhold the horsepower and torque ratings.
