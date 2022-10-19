Porsche Takes to the Skies With Duotone: Knocks Out Limited Edition Kite for Aerobatics

Sure, Porsche didn't act alone to reach their fingers into this pie and had the help of industry leader Duotone, but if you're a diehard fan or are into kitesurfing, the numbers 911 and a kite inspired by the dynamics of the German automaker's cars are within your reach. Yes, folks, tracks, roads, and wrists aren't the only place you can see the Porsche emblem.
According to the video below, such a creation was actually a long time coming. Why? The flick begins with Florian Panther, Creative Director of Duotone, speaking about how he used to drive Porsche vehicles as a kid...while in his sandbox. Naturally, once you and the company you work for have reached the top of your game, you can shake hands with your childhood heroes. Furthermore, in 2021, Porsche announced "its commitment to the further development of kitesurfing," and that's basically how we got to where we are today. Nonetheless, there's more to this story, but I promise to keep you here only for another minute or two.
Now, I mentioned that cues from the German brand are seen all over this kite, and that's true. The video I watched revealed that this kite's forms and lines are inspired by those found on Porsche cars, especially the "V-shape." Looking closely at the new product, another trait is found, the digits that Porsche transformed into more than an emergency call, "911," can be spotted on the wing. Even the colors used to give the kite its looks are all Porsche.
this bugger is built and the sort of materials used, this is where Duotone's expertise kicks in. While exploring the manufacturer's website, I noticed that the Porsche kite is built upon a platform already relied upon by lovers of the Duotone brand, the Rebel SLS. Dynamics include "explosive takeoffs," a high level of control, and an "easy to jump" design.
Officially, the new kite is available as of October 18, 2022, and being a limited-edition run, there will only be 222 units being built and sold. Oh, and if you're one of the lucky few to get their hands on one of these, it's as though you'll be buying a piece of Porsche history; you can use it, but it probably belongs in your personal museum.
And that's not all this story has to offer either. What stood out in the project is that some of the cash that Porsche and kitesurfing lovers dish out for one of these pieces goes to supporting newcomers to sports such as this one through a program called Young Blood. It's an initiative meant to offer the younger generations an "opportunity" to advance in professional sports, even going as far as training athletes for social events and even finding sponsorship.
As for the mids behind this project, there isn't much I can say about Porsche that you don't already know, but I'm sure a word or two about Duotone won't hurt. Considering that this crew has been at the head of modern kitesurfing since day one, you can understand why Porsche would ultimately choose to accept a collaboration with them. As for why the famed automaker is expanding into so many different markets lately, it's probably all about the money and fame, but that's a story for a different time. All you need to know right now is that you can take to the skies with a Porsche.
