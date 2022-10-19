Porsche 911 Carrera T Returns for 2023 As the Lightweight Sports Car for Purists

Porsche has brought back the ‘T’ moniker in the 911 family, which stands for ‘touring’ and refers to models that offer a purist driving experience, with the introduction of the new 911 Carrera T.
Slotting between the 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera S, it packs the same engine as the former, namely the twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder unit, rated at 385 ps (380 hp / 283 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. The mill can be connected to a seven-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) run in 4.5 seconds and a 291 kph (181 mph) top speed.
Making it a lightweight contender in the Porsche 911 family and the lightest of its kind to feature the entry-level engine, it has a rear seat delete, reduced insulation, thinner windows, and a lighter battery. These have helped it shed 35 kg (77 lbs) over the 911 Carrera when ordered with the PDK, as it now tips the scale at 1,470 kg (3,241 lbs). We cannot compare the numbers for the stick shift because it is no longer available in the base variant.
Other highlights of the new 911 Carrera T include the PASM Sport Suspension that lowers the ride height by 10 mm (0.4 in), Torque Vectoring with mechanical rear differential lock in the three-pedal version, sports exhaust system, and optional rear-wheel steering. The car rides on 20-inch front and 21-inch Titanium Gray Carrera S wheels, shod in 245/35 and 305/30 tires, respectively, and sports Agate Gray accents on the outside.
It also comes with the GT sports steering wheel, standard four-way Sports Seats Plus, glossy black accents, and decorative trim in matte black. Optionally, customers can get the Lizard Green or Slate Gray seatbelts, floor mats with the ‘911’ logo in the same colors, Adaptive Sports Seats Plus, and extended leather package as options.
Porsche says that the first copies of the 911 Carrera T will start arriving at dealers in the U.S. by next spring, carrying an MSRP of $116,600 before the $1,450 destination charge. On the other side of the pond, it will hit showrooms in February. Order books are already open, and pricing kicks off at €123,845 ($121,952) in Germany, including tax.
