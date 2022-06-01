Porsche Athlete Sebastian Steudtner Hits New World Record With 86-Foot Giant Wave

Get involved in sports, put your name on the wall and you'll gain the attention you need like no other marketing strategy!
It is well known that sponsorship is the best advertising strategy and this is the main reason why many car manufacturers choose to display their news in a sports environment. But when did this started? Back in the mid 1800s, when the first athletic event required paid entry. This was the moment when the field of sports began to feel the sweet taste of profit. Nowadays, sports and brands intertwine, generating visibility, thus increasing each other's sales and helping each other grow.
One of the strongest sponsors is Porsche, involved over the years in sports such as tennis, athletics, golf, kitesurfing and since November last year.. surfing. Porsche chose Sebastian Steudtner for a long-term partnership, exchanging experience and knowledge.
Recently, Sebastian Steudtner was informed that on October 29, 2020 he caught one of the world's biggest waves ever in Nazaré, Portugal, thus setting a new world record. His ride of 86 feet exceeded the previous record of 80 feet, marked by the Brazilian Rodrigo Koxa in the same spot in 2017. This oficial certificate handed over by a representative of Guinness World Records and by Jessy Miley-Dyer of the World Surf League crowned Sebastian's career, which began at the age of 16 in Hawaii as a childhood dream.
Sebastian Steudtner works with Porsche in optimising the aerodynamics of both board and surfer through tests held in the wind tunnel at the Porsche Development Centre in Weissach.
"Congratulations to Sebastian Steudtner for the world record, with whom we share the common goal of an optimised board for surfing particularly high waves,” says Marcus Schmelz, Project Manager at Porsche Engineering. "By combining Sebastian's expertise and our experience from sports car development, we have already been able to gain important insights for board optimisation as well as overall aerodynamics."
