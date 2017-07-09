Porsche Macan-sized Electric SUV Incoming

The biggest drawback of the production-spec Mission E will be, of course, the exorbitant price. Imbuing the electric vehicle know-how into a lesser model, however, will help Porsche
make ends meet in this constantly evolving automotive world. By the year 2023, in fact, the automaker expects half of its production to be made up of purely electric vehicles.
According to a report coming from Manager Magazin
, one of the most important models of this variety will be an EV SUV
based on the next-generation Macan. The information comes courtesy of none other than chief executive officer Oliver Blume, who’s a hardcore electrification fan.
Bearing in mind the Macan
is the best-selling Porsche sold today and, to that effect, the cheapest Porsche money can buy, it makes sense for the compact luxury crossover to gain an all-electric brother. At the present moment, the Macan SUV is offered in no less than seven distinct flavors.
There are four- and six-cylinder engines, including a turbocharged diesel, but the cream of the crop is the Performance Package-equipped Turbo. A 1,925-kilogram brawler with 440 PS and 600 Nm on tap from a 3.6-liter V6, the Macan with Performance Package
hits 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds, and keeps gaining speed until the speedo indicates 272 km/h (169 mph).
Until the Mission E and Macan-based electric crossover step into the limelight, Porsche’s most proficient electrified model comes in the form of the $184,400 and 680-horsepower Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
. The 918 Spyder doesn’t count because the plug-in hybrid hypercar ended production in June 2015.
There's still a long way to go until the Macan-based EV will go on sale and electrification isn't a matter of "why," but of "when." Fingers crossed go-faster machines such as the 911 GT2 RS
will still be around by then.