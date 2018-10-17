Porsche Confirms Electric SUV By 2022, Electric Sports Car Also Considered

Even though Porsche had its fair share of financial drawbacks because of the Volkswagen Group-wide Dieselgate scandal, the Germans are looking towards the future with electrification on their mind. After the Taycan four-door sedan goes official in 2019, “you can expect an SUV BEV by 2022 at the latest” according to finance director Lutz Meschke.

Audi plans to launch the first PPE-based model in 2021, and from what we understand, the e-tron GT could be the car in question. By 2025, Audi will have added 15 electric vehicles to its lineup. Speaking to Autocar at an event in Germany, the official also agrees that “the Boxster and Cayman could be suitable for electrification.” Ever since Matthias Muller was running the show, every brand in the Volkswagen Group took up the challenge to focus on electrification instead of internal combustion.Turning our attention back to the electric utility vehicle, Meschke refers to a “big SUV” that could rival the Cayenne in size. Something similar to the Macan wouldn’t be out of place either. Another possibility for Porsche would be to re-engineer the Audi e-tron quattro to suit the the German manufacturer. You know, the Stuttgart-based automaker that was specialized in sports cars before the Cayenne showed up in 2002.The Taycan is in development for just around four years now. If Porsche pours the same attention to detail into theBEV, then 2022 sounds like the right year to launch the all-new model into production. As for the sports car mentioned by Meschke, the Cayman e-volution was shown last year at EVS30, promising an acceleration to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds.It’s also important to remember that Porsche bought 10 percent of Rimac , whose know-how in electrified vehicles will be put to great use by the Germans. Last, but certainly not least, the J1 vehicle architecture that underpins the Taycan is in the process of being replaced into the PPE. Developed in collaboration with Audi, the Premium Platform Electric is suitable for low-floor cars (sports cars and sedans) and high-floor vehicles (SUVs).Audi plans to launch the first PPE-based model in 2021, and from what we understand, the e-tron GT could be the car in question. By 2025, Audi will have added 15 electric vehicles to its lineup.