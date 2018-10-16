autoevolution
 

Electric Porsche Taycan Shows Up on the Production Line in Official Rendering

The plant in Zuffenhausen is the place from where the first ever electric Porsche model will come from. Expected to arrive on the market sometime by the end of next year, the Taycan is already causing quite a stir at the mentioned facility.
To be able to accommodate production for the model, Porsche says it invested a lot of money into creating a “factory within a factory, ” a production line that by no means will not resemble anything in use today.

Using a so-called flexi-line approach, Porsche will be moving the cars on the factory floor with the help of driverless transport systems, that would carry the empty shells from station to station until they become cars in their own rights.

“By applying flexi-line production, Porsche will become the first vehicle manufacturer to use driverless transport systems in a continuous series production process,” said Albrecht Reimold, the head of Porsche’s logistics department.

By choosing this approach, Porsche will also generate some 1,200 new jobs, making the model one of the “biggest creators of jobs in the history of Porsche,” as the company’s head of HR Andreas Haffner said.

When ready for the roads, the Taycan will be packing a battery powerful enough to give the model a range of over 500 km (311 miles).

The battery will be capable of fast charging from an 800 V system, meaning a range of four hundred kilometers (248 miles) can be achieved in just fifteen minutes after being plugged in.

The electric Porsche will use two permanently synchronous motors (PSM) to drive its wheels – one for each of the axles - similar to the ones deployed on the 919 Hybrid race car. 

Combined, the two allow for a power output rated at more than 600 horsepower, while naught to 100 kph (62 mph) acceleration is confirmed to be of under 3.5 seconds.
