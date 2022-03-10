Popular Ford Bronco Gains a Meaner Look Thanks to the Grumper Bumper

Having the most desired off-roader in the country might not be enough for everybody, no matter how hard it is to buy one today. More people want to customize their ride, and Fab Fours offers an easy solution, without breaking the bank.
The Bronco is such a huge success that Ford barely keeps up with the demand for the off-roader. And that is only after it stopped taking orders for the iconic model. With huge sales also come huge opportunities for tuners and custom shops, so we’re not surprised to see the aftermarket tuning scene for this SUV booming. After all, everybody wants to stand out from the crowd. Some do that with wild modifications that cost a lot of money, while others do it on the budget while still making a huge impression.
This is where Fab Fours enters the stage with its mean-looking “Grumper” bumper. The modified front bumper became very popular with Jeep Wrangler owners and it was just a matter of time before it would arrive in a Ford Bronco version. For such a simple trim, it is both polarizing and a game-changer in terms of design.
In fact, in a post to the Bronco6x community on Facebook, Josiah Martin from Fab Fours admits the polarizing character of the Grumper bumper, but he’s also confident that people will love it. Or hate it. Nevertheless, the Grumper bumper design aimed to be as utilitarian as possible, while also seamlessly integrating with the front part of the Bronco.
The Fab Fours Grumper bumper for the Ford Bronco comes with integrated recovery points and was designed to hold a Warn EVO 10 winch. It also allows the full functionality of the parking sensors and the adaptive cruise control system. The Grumper relocates the front camera, as well as the OEM Bronco lettering, although this can be replaced with Orico LED Bronco letter lights.
There’s no pricing indication yet for the Bronco’s Grumper bumper, although the mean-looking bumper should sell for between $1,500 and $2,500. This is based on other offerings in the Fab Fours catalog.
